"“We are in the midst of unprecedented changes in medicine particularly in oncology,” said Goy.

Physicians’ Education Resource®, (PER®), will host the 21st Annual International Congress on Hematologic Malignancies®: Focus on Leukemias, Lymphomas and Myeloma, and the symposium will be co-chaired by Andre Goy — who is professor of medicine, chief of lymphoma and director at John Theurer Cancer Center, chair of oncology for Hackensack Meridian Health Network in Hackensack, New Jersey — and Sager Lonial, who is a professor and chair of the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Emory School of Medicine, chief medical officer of the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We are in the midst of unprecedented changes in medicine particularly in oncology,” said Goy. “Symposiums such as Miami Hematology, offer an opportunity for each attendee to share directly with world experts how such changes can truly reshape patients’ care.”

The 21st Annual International Congress on Hematologic Malignancies®: Focus on Leukemias, Lymphomas and Myeloma is designed to facilitate application of the rapid changes seen in oncology while treating hematological malignancies. As health care continues to rapidly evolve, it becomes critical not only to be able to choose the best option for each patient precision medicine but also in an era with so many options available— to appreciate the best sequence of therapies to optimize outcome. This will be addressed throughout the three-day-conference during the well-known and highly interactive Medical Crossfire® discussion panels and real-world case discussions.

In addition, Amy E. Herman, will speak on “The Art of Perception and its Connection to the Art of Clinical Medicine.” Herman is a leading expert in professional development, training some of the most influential industry leaders around the world, including the FBI, CIA, Scotland Yard and the Peace Corps. Previously, Herman was the director of the educational development for Thirteen/WNET, the public television station, serving New Jersey and New York.

The three-day symposium will be held at the Trump International Miami on Feb.23-25 in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, located 3.5 miles from the Miami International Airport and 13 miles from the Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

About PER®

Since 1995, PER® has been the educational resource of choice for live and online activities focusing on oncology and hematology. PER® provides high-quality, evidence-based activities featuring leading national and international faculty with a focus on practice-changing advances and standards of care in treatment and disease management. Activities also include topics on emerging strategies currently under investigation, supportive care, diagnosis and staging, prevention, screening and early detection, and practice management. With the rapid advances occurring in the field of oncology, understanding how to use molecular data to diagnose and stage patients, selecting the most appropriate candidates for novel therapeutic agents, individualizing treatment based on tumor type, and referring patients to clinical trials will continue to ensure the highest level of patient care is provided. PER® serves the oncology health care community, including physicians, fellows, advanced practice nurses, nurses, physician assistants, pharmacists, and researchers. PER® is part of the Cranbury, N.J.-based Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc. family of businesses. Learn more at http://www.gotoper.com and http://www.mjhassoc.com