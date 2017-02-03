Two photographs taken at Wolfson Children’s Hospital – one by local photographer Ingrid Damiani and another taken by Bob Self with the Florida Times-Union – were selected for inclusion in the 2017 Children’s Hospitals Photo Exhibit, a national competition presented by HUGGIES ® and administered by the Children’s Hospital Association (CHA).

This exhibit communicates the hope, compassion and resilience shared by the children and families served by children’s hospitals and the expert health care providers who deliver that specialized care. From healthy kids to children with rare and complex medical conditions, the exhibit celebrates children’s hospitals’ commitment to the health of all children.

Damiani’s photo of a pediatric nurse at Wolfson Children’s holding a baby with congenital heart disease, and Self’s photo of a young boy with a brain disorder and his neuroimaging tests, were chosen from more than 180 photographs submitted by 40 children’s hospitals across the country. The distinguished panel of judges representing Parents magazine, The Exposure Group, National Geographic Kids, Positive Exposure, and the Children’s Hospitals Today editorial advisory group.

The judges selected the photographs for their excellent composition and ability to depict what really makes children’s hospitals unique.

“We are grateful to the talented photographers who captured life at Wolfson Children’s Hospital so beautifully,” said Michael D. Aubin, president of Wolfson Children’s. “Our caregivers are amazing and it is an honor for our hospital to be represented in the national Children’s Hospitals photo exhibit.”

The Children’s Hospitals Photo Exhibit will be on display to the general public the week of July 10, 2017, in the rotunda of the Russell Senate Building and in the foyer of the Rayburn House Building in Washington, D.C. July 17 and 18, 2017. In addition the exhibit will travel around the country for two years displaying at children’s hospitals and partnering organizations in support of a wide variety of outreach efforts and events.

Visit the Children’s Hospital Association website to view the 2017 exhibit. Contact Vikki Sara, 202-753-5357, at CHA for leasing and display information.

About Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville

Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, is a part of Baptist Health, Northeast Florida’s most comprehensive health system serving every stage of life. Wolfson Children’s is the only hospital just for kids in Northeast Florida and serves as the region’s pediatric referral center. Staffed 24/7 by pediatric nurses and other healthcare professionals specially trained to work with children, the 216-bed, patient- and family-centered hospital features the latest pediatric medical technology in a welcoming, child-friendly environment. At Wolfson Children’s, nationally recognized pediatric specialists representing nearly every medical and surgical specialty work with pediatricians to provide care for children of all ages with congenital heart conditions, cancer, neurological disorders, diabetes and endocrinology disorders, orthopaedic conditions, behavioral health conditions, and more. Wolfson Children’s pediatric partners include Nemours Children’s Specialty Care, Jacksonville, the University of Florida College of Medicine—Jacksonville, and Mayo Clinic Florida. For additional information, please visit wolfsonchildrens.org.

About the Children’s Hospital Association

The Children’s Hospital Association is the national voice of more than 200 children’s hospitals, advancing child health through innovation in the quality, cost and delivery of care. For more information on CHA, http://www.childrenshospitals.org

