Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Radiology Alliance, P.C., and Infinity Management, LLC, on their acquisition by MEDNAX.

Founded in 2001, Radiology Alliance is the largest, private radiology practice in Tennessee and the exclusive radiology provider for inpatient and outpatient services at HCA TriStar Health System’s Middle Tennessee hospitals. Comprised of 64 physicians and six clinical support staff, the practice offers a wide array of radiology services, including emergency and subspecialty interpretations 24 hours a day with a staff of board certified and fellowship trained radiologists in areas including interventional radiology, women's imaging, neuroradiology, oncology imaging, musculoskeletal imaging, nuclear medicine, and pediatric radiology. They serve a broad customer base that includes nine hospitals in Middle Tennessee, hospitals in Southern Kentucky, and many other treatment and outpatient imaging centers. In 2005, Radiology Alliance expanded their back-office capabilities with the creation of Infinity Management, a comprehensive medical management platform, offering a variety of services and solutions to Radiology Alliance and other practices across Tennessee and Kentucky.

This acquisition aligns Radiology Alliance, one of the top 40 largest radiology groups in the U.S. with the nation’s largest provider of maternal-fetal, newborn, pediatric subspecialty and anesthesia physician services and the parent company of vRad, the leading teleradiology provider to hospitals and radiology practices in the U.S. As a result of the partnership, Radiology Alliance will gain additional technological, clinical, and administrative capabilities, as well as the scalability and efficiencies that come from partnering with a national provider. This acquisition positions

MEDNAX to begin building a national radiology group, expanding beyond their market leadership position in teleradiolgy services to begin offering on-site radiology services.

Kirk Hintz, Chief Executive Officer for Radiology Alliance, stated, “We are honored to be part of MEDNAX, a physician-led organization that drives operations through patient-centric, quality perspectives. This partnership began with an introduction and was brought to a successful closing transaction through the efforts of many people, but certainly, could not have occurred without Andy Colbert and the Ziegler team. Andy not only represented the interests of our physicians during this process, his knowledge of radiology and industry experience was absolutely invaluable.”

Andy Colbert, Managing Director in Ziegler’s Corporate Finance practice, commented, “The Radiology Alliance and Infinity Management team has built an exceptional platform that combines a leading clinical practice with a comprehensive management services organization. We are thrilled to have represented the group on this acquisition.”

Ziegler is a leading financial advisor to physician practices across the U.S. The Ziegler approach is centered around senior-level attention on every engagement, deep domain expertise, creative structuring insights, and unparalleled attention to detail. With this combined approach, Ziegler is able to drive optimal outcomes that are tailored to best meet the unique objectives of each client. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, healthcare information technology, hospitals and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement and strategic partnering services.

