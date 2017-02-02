I've seen the good, bad and ugly of the new domain names releases over the past two years, I know what works and .ECO is going to be a definite winner

HEXONET (https://www.hexonet.net) today announced that corporate and individual trademarks holders can now start reserving their .ECO domain names well before its highly anticipated general public availability on April 25, 2017. With the backing and endorsement of environmental heavy weights like Greenpeace International, WWF International, and others, .ECO domain names are expected to become the standard and most recognized way for any company or individual to showcase their environmental initiatives and efforts. Until now, much of the good work and content on the environment and sustainability has been scattered across the Internet on various websites, blogs, social media, and relegated parts of larger web portals. Starting today, this important information can now be collected, condensed, and collated onto a simple, easily recognizable, and accessible set of domain names ending with .ECO.

"The .ECO domain name will soon become a trusted symbol for those that do good in the world and it is only available to people, organizations, companies and products that are committed to the environment,” said Trevor Bowden, Co-founder of Big Room, the .ECO Registry. “We know that people and companies are proud of the work that they do to protect the environment – whether it’s work on climate change, conservation, sustainable living or environmentally friendly commerce – the .ECO domain name will serve to be the online trustmark and web address showcasing these remarkable endeavors."

“I've seen the good, bad and ugly of the new domain names releases over the past two years, I know what works and .ECO is going to be a definite winner," said Robert Birkner, HEXONET’s Chief Strategy Officer. “All the ingredients are there for success: instantly understandable use, massive community of users, support from major recognizable brands, and most importantly, a highly experienced team that knows how to run a registry and deeply understands the community they serve. I won't be surprised if .ECO domain names in a few years turn out to be the most heavily used newly released domain names in terms of content creation and also Internet traffic generation."

Companies, businesses and individuals with registered trademarks can register their .ECO domain name during the Sunrise period (limited only for trademark registrations) February 1 - April 2, 2017. During Earth Week, April 18-25, 2017, the Early Access period Program starts for advanced registration by anyone at premium prices. And on April 25, 2017, general availability (open registration) for the public begins. Heavy demand is expected, therefore, pre-ordering of .ECO domain names is highly recommended. For more information, registration and pre-ordering of .ECO domains please go to https://eco.hexonet.net.

About HEXONET

Since 1999, HEXONET has been a leading developer and service provider of technologies and platforms for the domain industry. Thousands of resellers, startups and service providers from across the world trust HEXONET as their domain platform provider of choice. And, today, HEXONET manages over 3.2 million domains for its clients. 1API GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HEXONET.

About Big Room, the .ECO Registry

Founded in 2007, Big Room is a Certified B Corp that operates the .eco TLD in partnership with the global environmental community. .ECO is supported by over 50 leading environmental non-profits including WWF International, Greenpeace International, and others. One of the most highly anticipated community-led domain names, .ECO will be the globally preferred, trusted domain name for organizations, businesses and people who are committed to positive change for the planet.

HEXONET Media Relations

T: 604-637-5788

F: 604-909-1868

info(at)hexonet(dot)net

https://hexonet.net

© 2017 HEXONET GmbH and HEXONET Services Inc. All rights reserved. HEXONET and the HEXONET logo are trademarks of HEXONET GmbH. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

# # #