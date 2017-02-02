“Our technology brings artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to chemical detection and perimeter security, helping these organizations rise to meet surveillance challenges." - Pete Slade, CEO, Nitro Solutions

Nitro Solutions today announced the next generation of Nitro Elite Guard™, an advanced technology solution that enables immediate situational awareness through the real-time detection and identification of explosive materials, radioactive materials and illicit narcotics.

Nitro Solutions (Nitro) and Field Forensics, Inc. (FFI) formed a strategic business partnership in 2016 to bring a next-generation security platform to market. The solution utilizes dynamic software and field detection devices to create a distributed, connected defense network capable of autonomously identifying and alerting to real-time threats, as well as advising customers as to the deployment of security assets.

FFI has been working in the threat-material sensor space for more than fifteen years, and its existing clients include the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Navy EOD, Canadian Defense Forces, NATO Special Operations and other elite police, military and commercial security groups around the world.

“Technology is advancing at an exponential rate, and the ability to respond to emerging security situations is becoming increasingly important,” said Pete Slade, President and CEO of Nitro Solutions. “Our technology brings artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to chemical detection and perimeter security, helping these organizations rise to meet surveillance challenges. We’re proud to partner with Field Forensics in making a difference for our warriors and law enforcement. There is no greater priority than our nation’s security.”

Release of Nitro Elite Guard™ redefines perimeter security standards

This technology is critical for perimeter defense and material monitoring. Applications are diverse, ranging from event venues and sport stadiums to nuclear power plants, and military bases, customs and border protection.

Nitro Elite Guard™ uses a variety of complementary spectrometry and chromatography analytical techniques; it quickly analyzes explosives and narcotics in the field, in the hands of soldiers, policemen and security personnel. Raw information is gathered for processing via mobile technology and high performance distributed machine processing to track behavioral patterns. This next-generation sampling allows for location-based artificial intelligence that autonomously predicts, monitors and alerts to suspicious materials and individuals/activities.

Nitro’s technology seamlessly integrates with instant detection devices, enabling the design of powerful workflows. If suspicious materials/activities are detected, these dynamic workflows activate and adjust to incidents automatically. The appropriate chain of command is alerted when specific actions occur, maintaining compliance with security protocols.

Because it consolidates and analyzes data in real time, the solution delivers immediate proactive insights. Additionally, it is capable of integrating with surveillance solutions such as facial and speech recognition systems to optimize any security environment.

“We’re very excited about the partnership with Nitro Solutions, as it will give our customers a capability that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to offer,” said Craig Johnson, CEO of Field Forensics, Inc. “Not only will we be helping our customers perform better screening for threat-chemicals, we will be able to help them in responding to threats in real time… from the other side of the world.”

Solution highlights include:



In-situ analysis, automatic data logging and real-time high-order analysis of chemicals detected by portable, highly mobile sensor systems

Rapid field detection and positive identification of trace chemicals

Data aggregation across different geographic locations

High performance distributed computing for processing, machine learning, decision support and workflow

Workflow, automatic dispatch and escalation capabilities, which adapt to threat conditions

Synchronization and management of chemical signature definition libraries utilizing comprehensive narcotics and explosives intelligence information

Electromagnetic signature reduction for special operations activities

Automation and repositioning of human assets to locations, and randomization of security routes to avoid predictive patterns

“Congratulations to Nitro Solutions on launching the Nitro Elite Guard technology,” said Mayor Bob Buckhorn. “Entrepreneurs and innovators like Nitro Solutions help the City of Tampa prosper and products like this bring jobs to Tampa as well as help keep our community safe. I look forward to seeing the impact local businesses make in the future.”

About Nitro Elite Guard™ sensor components:

The security solution utilizes FFI’s HandyRam™ and ELITE.Guard™ devices. HandyRam™, a laser-based, pocket-sized Raman spectrometer analyzes and specifically identifies explosives and narcotics - in seconds. ELITE.Guard devices use trace detection technology to alert to a range of homemade, commercial and military explosives in a single sampling step. Powered by Nitro’s technology and FFI’s sensor components, Nitro Elite Guard™ creates real-time situational awareness through the detection and confident identification of explosive materials, radioactive materials and illicit narcotics.

About Nitro Solutions:

Nitro Solutions is a software and technology development firm that helps organizations optimize business through game-changing technology solutions. Nitro is a woman owned small business, whose innovative technology and unparalleled services have earned it titles such as “Technology Company of the Year” from the Tampa Bay Technology Forum, “Top Software Developers” and “Best Place to Work” from the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Nitro has also been recognized as a member of the Inc. 500 for its exceptional growth, and twice named one of the top small businesses in the nation by the U.S. Chamber of the Commerce. Learn more at http://www.NitroSolutions.com

About Field Forensics, Inc.:

Field Forensics is a defense contractor and develops material-analysis kits, devices and instruments - specializing in explosives and narcotics. Field Forensics supports police, military, customs and homeland security customers with the HandyRam™ family of hand-held Raman spectroscopy instruments, the Spot.On.ID™ portable Thin Layer Chromatography instrument, several color test kit types for explosives and narcotics, including the ELITE™ system. Field Forensics' products are rugged and designed for field use. Learn more at http://www.FieldForensics.com