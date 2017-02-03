A' Fashion, Apparel & Garment Design Competition

Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its last call for entries to International Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Awards for Fashion Designers, Fashion Brands, Stylists, Couturiers, Fashion Houses, Tailors, Outfitters and Garment Manufacturers worldwide.

The A' International Fashion Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase is free to join, fashion designers can register at A’ Design Awards to submit their works and get a preliminary score while on second stage projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee to be paid.

Deadline for entries to A' Fashion Design Awards is on February 28, 2017, projects are accepted on the conceptual stage as well as realised products. The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Fashion Design Awards - Runway Collections, Suits, Skirts, Trousers, Jackets and More, for a detailed descriptions, check at https://competition.adesignaward.com/competitions/fashiondesign.html.

Laureates of the A' International Fashion Design Awards will be granted the A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Fashion Awards that guarantees the prestige and fame. Moreover, winners will be invited to join Gala Night Award ceremony and Exclusive Exhibition in Italy.

About A' Design Award

The A’ Design Award & Competition has been established to select and honor the very best design works from across the globe from. Thus A’ Design Award & Competition annually organizing International Fashion Design Award in order to create a global awareness and understanding of good design principles by highlighting the best designs. Morever, A' Fashion Design Awards aims at pushing designers, companies and brands worldwide to create superior products and projects that create a positive social value. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Fashion, Apparel and Garment Design Awards please visit http://www.designaward.com.