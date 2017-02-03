Daigger Scientific Names Martin Brodsky President

Daigger Scientific, a leading scientific and laboratory supplies distributor based in Vernon Hills, Illinois, announced this week a new addition to its leadership team. Martin Brodsky has been named President and will report directly to Jim Woldenberg, Chairman.

“The distribution landscape is changing and customers are seeking innovative partners to meet their demanding lab needs. Daigger’s differentiated products, personalized service and operational excellence sets us apart from the competition,” said Brodsky.

Brodsky has served in leadership roles within the lab supplies industry for over 27 years, most recently leading Special Markets sales and marketing for VWR International, LLC. He has a proven track record in exceeding market growth, driving improvements and executing business development strategies.

“With his vast market knowledge, strategic vision and unwavering commitment to providing best-in class value to customers, Martin Brodsky will help lead Daigger to continued success,” remarked Jim Woldenberg, Chairman.

ABOUT DAIGGER Scientific:

Daigger Scientific, Inc. (“Daigger”) has been a leading global distributor of laboratory equipment and supplies since 1894. As a family‐owned business, Daigger has thrived on providing personalized service and high quality products to the scientific community over three generations. Its experience will help ensure your laboratory’s success. Daigger is designated a small business and GSA contract holder. To learn more about Daigger, visit http://www.Daigger.com.

Contact:

Martin Brodsky, President

Daigger Scientific, Inc.

847.968.7239

mbrodsky(at)Daigger(dot)com

http://www.Daigger.com