All Aces Promotional Staffing Turns 10 Years Old

All Aces Promotional Staffing, an international event staffing agency specializing in experiential marketing campaigns, conferences, demos, and festivals, celebrated it’s 10 year anniversary this week.

“I can’t believe how fast the years went,” says Lauren Raimondi, All Aces’ Founder and CEO. “My baby’s all grown up! It’s been an incredible journey, full of ups and downs, and I can’t wait to see what the next 10 years have in store for us. I’m incredibly thankful for my wonderful clients, our field staff nationally, the incredible teams I’ve had around me all these years, and the people who have supported me through it all.”

All Aces Promotional Staffing has experienced great success with large growth over the past couple of years. The company celebrated in All Aces-like fashion, surrounded by friends, clients, staff and a game of blackjack (though poker is more Lauren’s speed).

About All Aces Promotional Staffing, Inc.

All Aces Promotional Staffing is an award-winning event staffing agency that has been helping clients create positive brand experiences since 2007. Dedicated to providing top-notch talent for events and experiential marketing campaigns across North America and Europe, All Aces prides themselves on their unparalleled personal attention to clients and staff. Clients include everyone from marketing and PR firms to Fortune 500 companies. Don’t gamble with your staff!