Advantage To Launch TravelTab Kids® Stroller Rental Program

Advantage Rent A Car (AEZ), which operates through its Advantage and EZ brands, and TravelTab, a leader in travel convenience products and technology, have announced the launch of a program to rent child strollers at the Miami (MIA), Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO) International airports.

Together, Advantage and TravelTab will offer families traveling with young children an alternative to the hassle of flying with their own child stroller or the inconvenience of waiting to rent one at a theme park. The new lightweight TravelTab Kids® strollers will be available for daily and weekly rental beginning February 7, 2017, at the Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando airport locations.

In the coming weeks, customers can reserve a TravelTab Kids® stroller when making their rental reservation on Advantage.com. Rental cost for TravelTab Kids® strollers is $12.99 per day.

“We are excited to partner with TravelTab and be able to offer our customers more options to enhance their rental car experience. As a leader in this category, TravelTab is a clear choice and partner,” said Scott Davido, President of AEZ.

With this addition, AEZ expects to strengthen their position as the best value brand in the car rental market by filling the need for additional products to lessen a major travel stress point for the growing family segment of their customer base.

"We're thrilled to partner with Advantage to launch our new TravelTab Kids® product line. Our strollers are customized for the family traveler offering all the safety and durability parents demand, plus the comfort their children need,” said Dave Schmeltz, President of TravelTab. “We designed them to fit into the trunk of a rental car with luggage, something that’s not so easy with standard strollers."

About AEZ

AEZ, operating through its Advantage and EZ brands, is the fourth largest car rental company in the United States. A leader in the industry, AEZ is active nationwide with 75 locations in 44 markets, including 23 of the nation’s 25 largest airports, and globally through its partnership with Europcar. AEZ draws on the strength of its combined companies to deliver superior service, choice and value for its customers.

For more information, visit Advantage.com or E-ZRentACar.com

About TravelTab

Headquartered in Winter Park, FL, TravelTab is a privately-held, technology-focused company dedicated to providing robust products for the travel industry. Founded in 2012, TravelTab has successfully partnered with many world-renowned brands including Advantage and E-Z Rent-A-Car to offer products, technology and service solutions focused on making travel easier for consumers.

For more information, visit TravelTab.com