The NWL has released the tournament brackets to begin the quest for the coveted city championship belts in both wrestling leagues in Kansas City and St. Louis. The tournament began on January 21st in Kansas City and January 26th in St. Louis; as the top sixteen wrestlers on each roster were seeded to match up against one another over the course of a three-month-long tournament. The championship match will culminate on April 1st in Kansas City and April 6th in St. Louis.

“For the first time ever the NWL is proud to introduce the city championship belts,” said Major Baisden, League president. Each of which was uniquely designed by NWL and handcrafted by legendary belt maker, Dave Millican. “It’s incredible to have such prestigious straps back in each city worth fighting for.”

In the first round, Dakota Draper and Blaine Meeks of NWL KC both advanced to the semi-finals. “After spending last fall scouring the map for the best independent wrestling talent, it feels great to finally see the KC roster in the ring vying for the championship belt” said Chris Gough, NWL KC General Manager. On January 26th in St. Louis, Todd Letterman and Jay Lutz ousted Skyler Beckett and Christian Adonis, respectively, of NWL STL to move into the next round. Matt Jackson, General Manager of NWL STL said, “Given St. Louis’ rich wrestling history I am proud to be working with a group of men so passionate about this tournament and can’t wait to crown the first NWL STL Champion!”

The tournament action continues this weekend as Jeremy Wyatt takes on wild-man, Thor Theriot in the main event match-up at 7pm on Saturday, February 9th at the Scottish Rite Temple.

