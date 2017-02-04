Star Staffing Announces Sacramento Office Opening

Star Staffing, the premier staffing resource for Northern California employers and job seekers, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest, the 6th office location, in Sacramento. Due to high demand and new business in the Elk Grove region, Star Staffing sees the opening as a natural step to meet the growing staffing demands of clients in the Sacramento area. The office is set to employ over 200 + employees in the first year and generate approximately 2 million in revenue.

Star has had substantial growth year over year making Inc 5000 Magazine’s list of fastest-growing companies in America for the second consecutive year with zero sales representatives. This growth is in-part due to positive word-of-mouth from their dedication and reputation for building relationships. Star focuses on helping team members build real careers and companies build real and long lasting teams. As a full-service agency, they do more than simply place candidates, they create the best match with; strategic placements, training, coaching, vetting candidates thoroughly and taking the time needed to understand the bigger picture to serve each candidate and client fully. These relationships ensure lasting position fulfilment while still supporting both sides of varying needs. Learn more about the team and how to become involved at http://www.starhr.com or call 916-274-4543 – all are welcome to come visit the new office anytime located at 800 Howe Ave., Ste. 110.

The company has brought on Heidi Fretwell, as the branch manager, she brings 16+ years of industry experience in the Sacramento area. “Each of our offices serves a unique area requiring local expertise. Heidi’s local insight and knowledge will be important as Star Staffing grows in Sacramento County,” shares Star Staffing’s CEO, Lisa Lichty.

Sacramento region's economy grew 3.5% last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the fastest increase since 2005. Three sectors drive much of the increase—government, construction, and healthcare. Major employers, such as Intel, Kaiser Permanente, Aerojet Rocketdyne, and the many state of California offices depend upon outside recruiters to funnel talented workers into open positions.

“We invite local companies and candidates seeking positions with real career advancement opportunities to visit the new office or to call at any time,” says Nicole Smartt, Vice President of Star Staffing. “For two years running, we’ve made Inc 5000’s Fastest Growing Company list, which is testament to our ability to “get the job done” for our clients, whether they be on the seeking or offering side of the employment equation.”