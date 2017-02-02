Restaurant365 and xtraCHEF Announce a Strategic Partnership

R365 and xtraCHEF are both built as cloud based solutions from the ground up making them a great pairing We strive to offer a very robust restaurant platform and look to strategic partners to provide complementary solutions. XtraCHEF’s offering provides valuable data that flows directly into Restaurant365 " John Moody, Co-Founder

The partnership merges Restaurant365’s expertise in accounting, budgeting and financial reporting software with xtraCHEF’s leading restaurant invoice platform to deliver real-time inventory and cost of goods management data, analytics, and reporting to Chefs, Accountants, and Restaurant Owners.

“We’ve been working closely with the team at Restaurant365 for the past year, and this partnership only enhances the relationship between our two brands,” noted Dayna Barringer, Director of Business Development at xtraCHEF.

Restaurants can spend a lot of time entering physical invoices. Many receive anywhere from 10-15 invoices a day with 20-25 item per invoice. That’s 300 items a Chef has to manually enter.

To help chefs be more efficient, xtraCHEF developed an app that allows restaurants to simply take a photo of an invoice. It’s then translated and the data can be sent directly to Restaurant365.

“Our technologies seamlessly integrate together, enabling Restaurant365 customers to easily take a photo or scan in all invoices including food, alcohol and non-food such as linens, services etc. Our multivendor EDI platform eliminates the manual data entry, streamlines the invoices workflow, and saves time and money,” Dayna continued.

XtraCHEF packages superior technology in a unique architecture that provides a one‐step solution that is both innovative and economical.

Restaurant365’s accounting and operations modules are further enhanced with the xtraCHEF offering, enabling more detailed data to flow into the Restaurant365 platform.

“We strive to offer a very robust restaurant platform and look to strategic partners to provide complementary solutions. XtraCHEF’s ability to remove any manual effort for handling paper invoices provides valuable data that flows directly into Restaurant365’s real-time financial & budget reports, payables processing, and business analytics,” states John Moody, Co-founder and VP Strategic Initiatives.

Restaurant365 and xtraCHEF have a growing number of joint clients that truly look to use the best technology and services to streamline the business side of the restaurant business.

About xtraCHEF:

XtraChef is a mobile, subscription-based application that captures, digitizes, maps, and auto-codes vendor invoices and purchase inventory in real-time. Extraction technology reads an invoice image line-by-line, warehouses it in the Cloud, and provides timely and accurate reporting that allows restaurants to gain transparency in their workflow and to have a firm grasp on their daily spending across multiple outlets from a simple and easy to use platform. XtraChef lets you control your kitchen’s operations from the palm of your hand. We are the inexpensive and disruptive tool you have been waiting for. It’s that simple. http://www.xtrachef.com

About Restaurant 365:

Restaurant365 is a complete restaurant management solution specializing in multi-unit restaurant businesses of all concepts. Restaurant365 offers complete integration to your current point of sale and seamlessly pulls detailed (not summary) data. Restaurant365’s solution has marketing, catering (event management), operations, accounting, and franchising modules. For the first time ever, restaurants can put their entire management, marketing, sales, and finance team on the same system. This unified cloud-based platform runs in your browser on your Mac, PC, tablet and mobile devices. http://www.restaurant365software.com