Austin Muslims Continue to Host Charity Health Clinic For Third Year

For the third year EIXSYS (pronounced “x-sis”) Healthcare System, Inc., a non-profit organization, operate the EIXSYS Free Clinic every Saturday from 10AM to 1PM at North Austin Muslim Community Center (NAMCC), located at 11900 N Lamar Blvd, Austin TX. With the financial support of NAMCC and a host of volunteers and sponsor organizations, the clinic has made great strides to improve access to affordable care for anyone in need. The clinic allows all patients, regardless of income, citizenship status or insurance status to access a primary care physician at no cost. Many selfless primary care physicians, including medical director Dr. Lamia Kadir, have donated their time. EIXSYS has also partnered with Virginia College, organized through Professor Cristal Finke, and UT Nursing School to provide medical student extern-ships. Legal support is contributed by Richards Rodriquez & Skeith, LLP, and additional support from businesses like Southwestern National Bank, The Property Center, LLC, EIX Systems and MAKDA, Inc., have been integral to the continuous operation of the clinic.

Patients of the clinic mainly reside in Austin, Pflugerville and Round Rock areas with nationalities from over 50 countries representing with Christian, Muslim, Hindu and other faiths.

Why A Free Clinic?

At the age of seven, EIXSYS Healthcare System founder Amin Salahuddin was in a coma and put on life support after being hit by a car while playing on the street with his cousins in suburbs of London. Soon thereafter, the young boy was pulled off life support as doctors had lost all hope for him to regain any consciousness.

The story did not end there, however. Amin Salahuddin miraculously woke up from the coma without medical intervention and the rest is history. This very personal experience is the inspiration behind the establishment of EIXSYS Healthcare System, Inc. In a September 2016 article by the Asian Contractor Association of Austin, Mr. Salahuddin said, “Our mission is to care for patients in need regardless of religion, race or citizenship status.”

What drove him to this charitable cause with such dedication? “There was a Christian lady,” Amin recounted, “that came to my rescue immediately after I was hit by the car. She gave herself completely over to saving me.” Although Amin only remembered what happened before the accident, this lady, he learned later, rushed to his side and is now forever edged in Amin’s memory for her compassionate act. “She didn’t have to do what she did for me,” he said, adding “when you work together for the cause of humanity, things change.”

Since its inception, EIXSYS has treated over 1,000 patients, said Amin, and has a goal of raising $200,000 per year to expand services offerings and clinic days to five days per week. If you would like to learn more about the organization or to contribute, please visit the website at http://www.eixsys.org.