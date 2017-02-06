Power Digital Marketing Hires New VP of Client Success, Mark Deruyter

"...after seeing the client success and people at Power Digital, it became very obvious that this is a high-integrity company that will lead its clients to great success," says Deruyter

Power Digital Marketing kicked off 2017 hiring seasoned marketing veteran Mark Deruyter to fill the role of Vice President of Client Success. The new position was created to expand executive-level support to all client accounts at Power Digital. Deruyter’s experience and achievements within the e-commerce and digital marketing space made him an ideal candidate and a new influential addition to the team.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this dynamic and innovative team,” says Deruyter. “As a former client of other agencies that have overpromised and underperformed, I was skeptical of many digital agencies, but after seeing the client success and people at Power Digital, it became very obvious that this is a high-integrity company that will lead its clients to great success.”

Deruyter’s background is in e-commerce digital marketing, specifically he has worked in senior roles for multiple e-commerce giants in the IR Top 200, including Under Armour, Guitar Center, Microsoft, and Columbia Sportswear. He most recently held the position of Director of Digital and E-Commerce Marketing at Columbia Sportswear, where he oversaw all e-commerce and digital marketing-related initiatives for Columbia Sportswear, Mountain Hardware, Sorel, and Montrail. In this role he was able to attain 4x revenue growth versus the industry average across each site.

“Mark brings another veteran and industry-leading marketing mind to Power Digital. Mark’s understanding of the client side of the business as well as the goals, challenges and dynamic that in-house marketing teams face adds yet another dimension to the team and he has already made a huge impact on our clients,” says CEO and Founder of Power Digital, Grayson Lafrenz.

Deruyter is here to help lead the company into other services and expand its client base. He will be working closely with all account managers helping to make smart, strategic moves and take advantage of growing accounts to include multi-channel results. Deruyter has already hit the ground running at Power Digital taking on the role of execute sponsor for more than five accounts, which continues to expand week over week.

Power Digital’s diverse clientele and data-driven approach to marketing creates an ecosystem of outside-the-box thinking. The company currently has 34 full-time employees and is hiring for account management roles. To learn more about available positions and to learn more, visit powerdigitalmarketing.com/careers/.

About Power Digital Marketing

Power Digital Marketing is a data-driven digital marketing agency located in Old Town, San Diego. The boutique agency caters to the diverse spectrum of digital marketing channels including SEO, Paid Media, Paid Social, Social Media, Web Development, Content Marketing, PR and Outreach, Migration, CRO, Email and Photography. Power Digital specializes in measurability and prides itself in its client communication, transparency, and next-level strategies that make results happen. The Power team’s family mentality fosters a culture unlike any other. To learn more about Power Digital Marketing, visit http://www.powerdigitalmarketing.com.