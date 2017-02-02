Our deepening relation with Microsoft has helped Smartsheet respond to the needs of the enterprise workforce.

Smartsheet, the world’s leading cloud platform for managing and automating collaborative work, today announced that it’s enhancing its integration with Microsoft Office 365 to enable organizations to streamline processes, improve governance, and work effectively anywhere. Smartsheet’s new ties with Office 365 include integration with Skype for Business Online, an add-in for Microsoft Outlook on iOS, and the ability to sign into Smartsheet Mobile using Microsoft Azure Active Directory.

“Our deepening relationship with Microsoft has helped Smartsheet respond to the needs of the enterprise workforce,” said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. “Time-trusted enterprise tools, combined with collaborative work management, balances the simplicity and familiarity users crave with the visibility required to effectively manage structured and less structured work.”

With the introduction of new “better together” integrations with Office 365, Smartsheet customers now have the ability to:



Initiate conversations through Skype for Business Online without leaving Smartsheet. Smartsheet users can initiate secure conversations with team members directly from Smartsheet through instant messaging (IM). The integration enables IM chat conversations to be saved directly to Smartsheet as a series of comments so conversations about the status of tasks or projects can be retained and searched.

Get more done on-the-go with the Smartsheet add-in for Outlook on iOS. Smartsheet is extending the functionality of its award-winning Smartsheet add-in for Outlook—currently available to Outlook users on the web and desktop—to Outlook on iOS. With the Smartsheet add-in for Outlook on iOS, users can get work assigned, updated and completed more quickly, without ever having to leave their email. When new tasks are edited or created in the add-in, all relevant information, including attachments, can be pulled from an email into Smartsheet, providing the ultimate convenience for users.

Seamlessly and securely sign into Smartsheet Mobile through Azure Active Directory. Smartsheet users can now sign into Smartsheet Mobile using their company-managed user accounts in Azure Active Directory. Both end-users and IT administrators benefit from the new single sign-on access. Through simplified access to Smartsheet Mobile, users can quickly launch Smartsheet’s mobile app, and IT administrators have the controls and visibility they need to ensure critical data remains secure through a centralized platform to manage access.

“Smartsheet seamlessly integrates with a number of different aspects of Microsoft Office 365, allowing organizations to take advantage of an assortment of apps without boxing in information or creating inefficient business processes," said Rob Howard, Director, Office 365 Ecosystem Marketing at Microsoft Corp. “This is a great example of how interoperability of cloud providers, like Smartsheet and Microsoft, reduces complexity and helps our joint customers work smarter.”

Tens of thousands of customers spread across 190 countries, including over half of the Fortune 500, rely on Smartsheet to work better. Many of those organizations, including NBC Universal, leverage the combined power of Smartsheet and Office 365 to support seamless enterprise-wide collaboration.

To learn about how your organization can leverage Smartsheet and Office 365 together to enable seamless collaboration, visit http://www.smartsheet.com/microsoft.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is the world’s leading SaaS platform for managing and automating collaborative work. Our award-winning solutions deliver value for tens of thousands of paying customers and millions of information workers across more than 190 countries. Recently named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list of the world’s best cloud companies, customers like Cisco, Salesforce, the GSA, Google, and over half of the Fortune 500 use Smartsheet across a range of departments to launch more than 15,000 new projects and processes every day. To learn more, visit http://www.Smartsheet.com.

Smartsheet is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and as of January 2017, has 463 employees.