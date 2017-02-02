Acer Rounds Out Gaming Line With a New UltraWide QHD FreeSync™ Monitor

The Acer XR381CQK's broad size and gentle curve deepen visual immersion. Free Sync matches the GPU and monitor rendering rate to produce smooth visuals without the tearing and choppiness that can occur during gameplay.

• High QHD (3440x1600) resolution delivers stunningly clear images



AMD FreeSync™ renders smooth, stutter-free gameplay

Ergonomic stand promotes optimum comfort with adjustable tilt, swivel and height

ZeroFrame design affords maximum viewing area and near seamless multi-monitor setups

Dynamic sound effects thanks to DTS® Sound and two 7W speakers

Excellent multitasking capabilities via picture-by-picture, picture-in-picture and daisy chaining

Acer, a global leader in gaming displays, today announced the U.S. availability of the Acer XR382CQK, a 37.5-inch 21:9 ultrawide QHD (3440x1600) monitor boasting a 2300R curve and a ZeroFrame design. The broad size and gentle curve deepens immersion, while AMD FreeSync technology delivers stutter-free visuals for smooth gaming.

Featuring QHD resolution, up to a 75Hz refresh rate and a 5ms response time, the Acer XR342CQK produces lifelike images. FreeSync matches the GPU and monitor rendering rate to produce smooth visuals without the tearing and choppiness that can occur with gameplay. It also features sleek, contemporary aesthetics with a cable management hole for organizing cables and keeping the desk clutter-free.

Advanced Multitasking

Several features increase productivity by making multi-tasking easier than ever. Picture-by-picture enables two inputs to the same monitor for viewing content side-by-side within one screen for working on two projects simultaneously. Picture-in-picture lets users watch their favorite movie or video while creating content, paying bills or completing another task on the other. In addition, daisy chain capability enables multi-monitor setups that are near seamless visually thanks to the ZeroFrame design.

The IPS panel provides accurate color for superb picture quality at wide viewing angles up to 172 degrees horizontally and 178 degrees vertically. In addition, the 100 percent sRGB delivers the color space reproduction professionals and enthusiasts desire for top quality color across applications.

Powerful connectivity includes HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort v1.2 and a USB 3.0 hub x4 with ports on the side and down of screen for quickly connecting a mouse, keyboard, gaming headset and other devices without having to leave the chair. It also has a USB 3.1 (Gen1) Type-C port providing fast data transfer of up to 5 Gbps.

Primed for Comfort

Those who spend hours in front of the computer will appreciate an ergonomic stand optimizing viewing comfort with the ability to tilt (-5 to +35 degrees), swivel (+/- 30 degrees) and adjust height (up to 5.11 inches). For enjoying realistic sound effects, the Acer XR382CQK has two 7W speakers enhanced with DTS® Sound. Featuring Acer EyeProtect, the new monitors leverage flicker-less, blue-light filter, ComfyView and low-dimming technologies to help prevent shaky visuals, screen glare and over-illumination, which may help reduce eye strain during long gaming sessions.

Customizable Profiles & Ambient Lighting

GameView technology lets gamers swiftly toggle between three customizable display profiles to tweak settings in-game without having to navigate the OSD menu. Setting capabilities include the ability to adjust black levels to clearly see threats in the dark, aim-point assistance to perfect the shot as well as changing the on-screen refresh rate.

Ambient lighting effects include various colors with pulse, flash or ripple and can be adjusted through the OSD menu.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer XR382CQK is available at leading retailers in the United States for $1,299.99 (MSRP).

The monitors are backed by professional, high-quality technical support and a standard three-year parts and labor warranty.(1) Acer’s online community at community.acer.com provides customers discussion forums, answers to frequently asked questions and the opportunity to share ideas for new and enhanced services and products.

