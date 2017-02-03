The Performer's Academy's New Location - Lake Forest, CA

The Performer’s Academy, formerly of Laguna Woods, has relocated to their amazing new home in Lake Forest, California.

The Performer’s Academy has long been known as Orange County’s premiere acting and performing academy. Built on the premise of bringing incredible acting and performing programs to Orange County, staffed by industry professionals such as film directors, writers, and producers and working actors, and keeping the cost low enough to make it doable for families.

The school is located at 23721 Birtcher Drive, in the Lake Forest Business Center. The 4,000 sq. ft. facility can accommodate many workshops simultaneously. Workshops include commercial workshops with an on-camera focus, monologue workshops, scene study & cold reading classes. Pee-Wee classes are available for ages 5-6 and adult master classes are on the schedule as well.

Owner, Natalie Costa created the program after running into difficulties in attempting to get her then 5 year old daughter into the entertainment industry. She was approached by someone who told her that her daughter had the “it” factor, was sold an expensive portfolio and substandard classes. She spent her time and energy to build a facility that provided top quality workshops, made them affordable, with accomplished instructors. With 20 years of industry contacts under her belt, she can help parents understand the entertainment industry as it pertains to their child.

The Performer’s Academy’s staff is current and active in the entertainment industry. Jeff Celentano is currently directing the feature, “Glass Jaw” in Los Angeles, with several A-list stars attached. His last film, “Breaking Point” starred Academy Award nominee Tom Beringer, Armande Assante, and rapper Busta Rhymes. Prior to that, he directed, “Say It in Russian” with Academy Award nominee Faye Dunaway and Stephen Brand.

Brent Huff has directed the award winning documentary, “Behind the Orange Curtain” depicting the prescription drug epidemic facing Orange County. The Performer’s Academy owner, Natalie Costa served as the producer of the film. He also directed another industry documentary “Chasing Beauty” which focuses on the modeling industry.

Musetta Vander, an incredible working actor with a long list of films to her resume currently finished an episode of “Hawaii Five-0” and “Criminal Minds”. Most remember Musetta from her memorable roles as “Queen Sindel” in “Mortal Combat”, as “Munitia” in “Wild Wild West” and “Oh Brother Where Art Tho” with George Clooney. Musetta is an intense acting teacher whose focus is scene study and emotional acting.

Dominic Flores starred in “Our Brand is Crisis” with Sandra Bullock. He can be seen regularly on television commercials, currently Farmers Insurance with that pesky hamster! He also completed a recently aired episode of “Hawaii Five-0” as well.

Johnny Contardo is a seasoned performer and former front man to the 70’s band Sha Na Na. Johnny teaches voice in group and private settings at The Performer’s Academy as well as performance based classes so singers learn how to “sell that song.” Johnny’s vocals are featured on the soundtrack of the original “Grease” starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

The Performer’s Academy has been in business since 2003. They are bonded as required by the State of California. The pricing structure starts at just $50 for the Pee-Wee program to $350 per month for the advanced Adult Master Class program. There is something for everyone at the academy. There are no long-term contacts (law prohibits contracts over 1 year in duration in CA). Programs are month to month.

The Performer’s Academy is also known for their amazing summer day camps. These are weekly camps that take a musical, teach it to the children, and perform a show on Friday for family and friends. These camps are incredibly popular in Orange County and fill up fast.

23721 Bircher Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630

949-609-1600

info(at)performersacademy(dot)net

http://www.performersacademy.net