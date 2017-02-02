Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) today announced that Edward “Ted” White has been appointed chair of its Board of Trustees. White, who has served on the board since 2012, succeeds José María Figueres, who steps down as he seeks re-election for presidency of Costa Rica in 2018. He remains a member of the board. The RMI board comprises national and international environmental ambassadors, business leaders and clean energy executives, including recently elected Todd Stern, former U.S. special envoy on climate change; Mary Powell, president and CEO of Green Mountain Power; and Elizabeth Sall, founder and president of Urban Labs LLC.

White is a business lawyer and a name partner of Denver-based Moye White LLP, where he serves as co-chair of the Advanced Energy Team. He is also managing partner of Fahr LLC, the umbrella entity for the business, policy, political and philanthropic efforts of Tom Steyer, a business leader, philanthropist and renewable energy advocate. White is the founder and advisory board chair of Estabrook Funds, whose managers are global, multi-strategy absolute return investors. His civic leadership positions include founding chair of Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, director of Advanced Energy Economy Institute and director of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. White graduated from Yale University with honors and received his J.D. from the New York University School of Law.

“I look forward to continuing to help RMI with its internationally acclaimed efforts to accelerate our energy system to a clean, secure and prosperous low-carbon future,” said White.

“We are thrilled that Ted has accepted the offer of becoming chair of the RMI Board of Trustees. He brings incredible experience and acumen to our efforts,” said Jules Kortenhorst, CEO of Rocky Mountain Institute.

Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI)—an independent nonprofit founded in 1982—transforms global energy use to create a clean, prosperous, and secure low-carbon future. It engages businesses, communities, institutions, and entrepreneurs to accelerate the adoption of market-based solutions that cost-effectively shift from fossil fuels to efficiency and renewables. RMI has offices in Basalt and Boulder, Colorado; New York City; Washington, D.C.; and Beijing.