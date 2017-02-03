FarmersOnly Launches CurvesConnect.com

On CurvesConnect.com, I am getting a lot of activity which is refreshing--being accepted for just who I am.

While plus size models are bringing body-positivity to the fashion and beauty industries, an unlikely group of entrepreneurs wants to bring body-positivity to online dating, too. CurvesConnect.com, a new dating site for anyone who self-identifies as curvy, plus-size, or having a few extra pounds was soft launched in 2016 by the team behind the highly successful niche dating site FarmersOnly.com. CurvesConnect already has over 100,000 members.

According to Jerry Miller, the co-founder of both FarmersOnly.com and CurvesConnect.com, and the visionary behind the commercials and jingle we all know and love, “CurvesConnect is taking care of a serious problem where people are overlooked in our society just because they are a little overweight. The feedback from members on CurvesConnect has been positively amazing.”

Jerry’s inspiration for his second dating site came from seeing first-hand that people with a few extra curves or pounds are at an extreme disadvantage on mainstream sites. “From my research, I saw how unfair it was. We often hear not to judge a book by it's cover, but 99% of online daters do just that. If you don't post a photo fit for a fashion magazine, you get overlooked.”

Yet most of us aren't fashion models or Hollywood stars. Most of us are real, down-to-earth people who have a few extra curves or pounds. “That's why we started CurvesConnect. So real people can be accepted just the way they are.”

CurvesConnect.com also separates itself from the popular dating sites that are typically used for hook-ups. It promotes "real people looking for meaningful relationships.” According to the CurvesConnect website, “If you're interested in casual hook-ups, please look elsewhere.”

On the other hand, you don’t have to be “plus size” to join. CurvesConnect is for anyone who doesn't judge a book by its cover.

Crystal B., is a 28 year old single from Miami, FL who joined over the holidays. “I always wanted to try online dating but I was afraid of being rejected. I felt uncomfortable showing a picture of myself, being a little bigger than average.” She saw a CurvesConnect advertisement portraying a woman that looked like Crystal in terms of body type. “After I went to the site to check it, I felt comfortable posting photos without any fear. I was very excited to get 5 messages from nice guys on the first day.”

Tyler H. is 30 years old and from Los Angeles. He recently ended a relationship and wanted to get back in the dating pool. “A friend heard about CurvesConnect and recommended that I check it out. I loved the name of the website because I like curvy girls and I myself am huskey and athletic.” He was impressed searching through the other members on CurvesConnect and surprised to see that there are members across the country. “I want to relocate.”

Folks in a more seasoned stage of life are also starting great relationships thanks to CurvesConnect. Fred M., 65, from Portland had been frustrated on other dating sites by the many women he met in person who did not look anything like the photos they posted. “Some of them had pictures from 10 years ago because they were thinner back then. I was turned off immediately because I thought they weren't being honest. On CurvesConnect, I was excited to see so many members. And people are more honest because there is nothing to hide.”

Linda W., 59, has been a widow for over 6 years and hails from Boston. She hesitated to try online dating. “I didn’t think that men around my age would find me attractive. My body just ain't what it used to be.” But CurvesConnect got her attention. “I am glad I signed up because I am already talking to number of men on the site.I have one date lined up and another one waiting.”

The timing of CurvesConnect’s launch this past year may also be just right. While most of the dating world is talking about new apps that involve simple swiping and an emphasis on photos only, many people feel left out.

Angela T., 39, from Dallas had tried a lot of those apps before joining CurvesConnect. “Being a plus size woman, I can only imagine how many guys swiped me left. I spent a tremendous amount of time with very little results. On CurvesConnect I am getting a lot of activity which is refreshing--being accepted for just who I am.”

