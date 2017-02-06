Propel (http://www.propelPLM.com) today announced new integrated capabilities with Onshape (http://www.onshape.com) to help everyone involved in new product launches to collaborate, design and update products more easily than ever before. Developed and sold by Zero Wait-State (http://www.zerowait-state.com), CloudState for Design, the integrated solution between Propel and Onshape, enables engineers, salespeople, partners, customers and anyone else to simultaneously update 3D CAD models, see how updates would impact their products and customers, and deliver the latest products to their sales channels. With Propel, Zero Wait-State and Onshape, agile design teams can increase customer transparency, improve product quality and accelerate time to revenue.

CloudState for Design will be available in the Onshape App Store in Spring 2017. Propel, Onshape and Zero Wait-State will showcase the integration February 7 - 9 at the Onshape Agile Design Pavilion, Booth 3401 at Pacific Design and Manufacturing 2017 in Anaheim, California.

Key Solution Capabilities



Design ideas: Customers, suppliers and partners can submit 3D CAD ideas to a community portal, so they can be discussed, voted on and prioritized.

Design collaboration: Customers can simultaneously collaborate on designs with sales and engineers as part of a sales opportunity.

Product and BOM creation: Engineers can create full bills of materials (BOMs) directly from a 3D CAD assembly, including part numbers and product attributes.

CAD visualization: Extended team members and executives can view 3D CAD models alongside all the product information needed for launch.

Customer and product updates: Updates to 3D CAD models can automatically create redlines and engineering changes, which can then be routed for approval.

Comments on the News

Ray Hein, CEO at Propel: “PLM and CAD have long been specialized tools for engineers, but Propel and Onshape allows everyone to easily share, update and approve the latest product designs, so they can help their companies embrace digital transformation. Customers, partners, salespeople and engineers can now work closely on 3D CAD designs and then quickly get those designs to the market.”

Darren Henry, VP of Product Marketing at Onshape: “Propel and Zero Wait-State are extending Onshape's Agile Design capabilities into a true customer-focused PLM system. Not only can design teams collaborate and iterate faster during the design process, their customers are now able to easily collaborate on crucial product information during development and after product release.”

Stephen Porter, CEO at Zero Wait-State: “Our clients are looking for powerful cloud-based solutions to drive their new product introduction process, so it was a natural fit to partner with two of the leading cloud-based product development solutions in Onshape and Propel. CloudState for Design will enhance these applications and allow companies to realize true “Cloud-Based” product development and collaboration.”

About Propel

Propel is a cloud Product Lifecycle Management software company that brings your customers closer to your products. With Propel, your customers can participate in every part of the product lifecycle, from capturing customer needs to resolving issues in the field. Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Propel offers modern and collaborative PLM capabilities built on the Salesforce App Cloud. For more information, visit propelPLM.com.

About Onshape

Onshape is the only company in the world 100% focused on cloud and mobile CAD, offering the first professional 3D CAD system that lets everyone on a design team work together using any web browser, phone, or tablet. As the leading CAD platform for Agile Product Design, Onshape helps companies design better products and bring them to market faster, offering real-time deployment, real-time data management and real-time analytics and controls. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Onshape includes key members of the original SolidWorks team plus elite engineers from the cloud, data security and mobile industries. For more information, visit Onshape.com/press-room.

About Zero Wait-State

Zero Wait-State (ZWS) is an industry-leading strategic partner that helps businesses develop and sustain an effective product lifecycle management (PLM) approach. Our exclusive line of PLM products and expert consulting services provide extensive, proven capabilities for implementation, engineering integration, and data migration; backed by ZWS’ unique Outcomes-Based Methodology and TeamState Approach. Zero Wait-State solutions help companies better integrate their design data into their product development and supply chain operations — accelerating innovation, driving revenue growth, and reducing new product introduction (NPI) costs. For more information, visit zerowait-state.com.