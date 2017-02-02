The digital business is the business of the future; digital transformation offers crucial new opportunities for organizations seeking to streamline operations and strengthen customer engagement and employee productivity within the new digital paradigm.

Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions based on the Microsoft Cloud, is pleased to announce the live, in-person Dynamics 365 launch event, Digital Transformation at Work. Digital Transformation at Work will take place in Irvine, California on February 22nd; Charlotte, North Carolina on March 2nd; and Calgary, Alberta on March 2nd.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a next-generation cloud-based business management platform that combines enterprise ERP and CRM capabilities within purpose-built business applications. These applications manage specific business processes across Sales, Customer Service, Operations, Field Service, Project Service Automation and Marketing. Dynamics 365 eliminates traditional data siloes caused by disparate business systems with business applications that work seamlessly together within a single end-to-end platform.

As customers continue to access and work in digital channels, they expect the businesses they frequent to do the same. The businesses that effectively engage customers in the channels they use, on their terms, will be the ones that rise above the competition. And with new competitors continuously arising in new channels, staying connected with customers anytime, from anywhere, has never been more important.

In the Digital Transformation at Work events, Hitachi Solutions America’s Dynamics 365 experts will discuss how Dynamics 365 enables organizations across industries to smoothly transition their business processes to a digital operating model. Hitachi Solutions will discuss how Dynamics 365 can help:



Unify business applications

Turn big data into actionable intelligence

Empower employees

Drive growth with data in the cloud

Optimize operations

This event will allow attendees to network with industry peers and see demos of Dynamics 365 features. Attendees have the opportunity to engage with the experts and ask questions on Dynamics 365 functionality, as well as learn which Dynamics 365 deployment path would be best for their business.

“The digital business is the business of the future; digital transformation offers crucial new opportunities for organizations seeking to streamline operations and strengthen customer engagement and employee productivity within the new digital paradigm,” said Michael Strand, Senior Vice President at Hitachi Solutions America. “We look forward to hosting these educational Dynamics 365 events and showing how Dynamics 365 enables businesses to accelerate digital transformation within their organizations.”

Digital Transformation at Work with Hitachi Solutions America

Irvine, CA – February 22nd, 9:00am-12:30pm: Register Here

Charlotte, NC – March 2nd, 9:00am-12:30pm: Register Here

Calgary, Alberta – March 2nd, 7:30am-10:00am: Register Here

Hitachi Solutions America will also be offering a series of industry-focused Microsoft Dynamics 365 webinars post-Digital Transformation events. Be sure to check the Hitachi Solutions America Events page for that webinar schedule.

Contact NA.Marketing(at)hitachi-solutions(dot)com for questions about the Digital Transformation at Work events, or visit us.hitachi-solutions.com.

About Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. helps its customers to successfully compete with the largest global enterprises using powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable industry solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics AX and Microsoft Dynamics CRM enhanced with world class Business Analytics, and Portals and Collaboration. Recognized as the Microsoft 2014 CRM Global Partner of the Year and the 2014 Dynamics Global Outstanding Reseller of the Year, Hitachi Solutions America provides global capabilities with regional offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, Japan, China, and Asia Pacific. For more information, call + 1 949.242.1300 or visit: http://us.hitachi-solutions.com.

About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the core IT Companies of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, China, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: http://www.hitachi-solutions.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society’s challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2015 (ended March 31, 2016) totaled 10,034 billion yen ($88.8 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at http://www.hitachi.com.