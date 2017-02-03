Tank Concept We are delighted to bring a new dimension to the New England Boat Show with the introduction of the New England Fishing / Goose Hummock Test Tank

Lighthouse Media Solutions, the parent company of New England Boating / New England Fishing and its family of multimedia brands, and Goose Hummock Shops of Cape Cod have announced the addition of a giant freshwater “test tank” at its booth at the 2017 New England Boat Show in Boston, MA. The fiberglass tank will measure 4 feet wide by 30 feet long by 4 feet deep, and serve as a venue for testing lures, rods, reels and even kayaks.

William Sartini owner of Boatbuilding company Ros Boats of Tiverton, RI, is constructing the massive tank, which will feature Plexiglas side panels to allow underwater viewing of lures. "We were really excited when we were approached to do this project. It's always exciting when we get the chance to take our boatbuilding skills and think outside the box and create something really great," said Sartini, whose company specializes in building rugged, Down East-style boats with models ranging from 16 to 30 feet.

“We are delighted to bring a new dimension to the New England Boat Show with the introduction of the New England Fishing / Goose Hummock Test Tank,” said Capt. Phil Howarth, owner of Goose Hummock Shops. “We will be inviting strategic vendors to provide live casting demonstrations to show attendees how to get the best out of the latest lures. I’m also sure we’ll think of a few fun competitions for kids. All in all, it promises to be a great addition to a great show.”

New England Fishing Magazine made its debut last year at ICAST in Orlando and will be debuting its television series at the New England Boat Show, to air alongside New England Boating TV on NESN this year. To receive a complimentary copy of New England Boating and New England Fishing, please email sales(at)lhmediasolutions(dot)com