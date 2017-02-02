TCI Marketing Services Doubles Annual Revenue in 2016

TCI Marketing Services Doubling our business while maintaining a lean organization speaks to the success of our investment in the Lead Catalyst™ system and the quality of the leads that we create.

TCI Marketing Services (TCIMS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Technical Communities, Inc. (TCI) and the fastest growing B2B lead generation firm in the U.S., achieved 2X annual revenue growth in 2016 on the strength of its proprietary marketing technology, Lead Catalyst™. This marks the third consecutive year of >200% annual growth with only a 10% staff increase.

“Doubling our business while maintaining a lean organization speaks to the success of our investment in the Lead Catalyst™ system and the quality of the leads that we create,” said Peter Ostrow, CEO of TCI. “Off-the-shelf martech cannot provide the matrix of quality assurance and progressive profiling that our platform uses to target and generate leads.”

Lead Catalyst™ software is at the core of TCI Marketing Services’ continued success and all major milestones. In 2016 the company became the first and only B2B lead generation provider to supply LinkedIn profiles with every lead at no extra charge. Other 2016 achievements include:



Maintaining an industry leading 0.1% off-target return rate.

An almost 90% new client repeat rate.

Generating more than 100,000 leads.

Making more than 300,000 TeleNurture™ phone calls.

Sending more than 4,100 lead reports.

“We’re proud of our 2016 result and expect our growth to continue as we optimize our control of the four key qualities of a good lead: accurate data, social media vetting, multi-point QA, and reliable interest,” said JohnHenry Giddings, Vice President of TCI, and General Manager of TCIMS. “We’re proving that successful lead generation requires purpose-built, custom technology and a team of smart lead gen experts.”

TCIMS is continuing its rapid pace into 2017, predicting even more business growth and some new academic applications of Lead Catalyst™, with the first in a series of market research reports to launch in the first quarter.

About TCI Marketing Services

TCI Marketing Services is a cloud-enabled demand generation startup that helps B2B technology marketers achieve their goals. Through its proprietary marketing application, Lead Catalyst™, TCI Marketing Services delivers high quality engagements that lead the industry in data accuracy and pipeline value. Founded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, a wholly owned subsidiary of Technical Communities, Inc., funded by private equity investors including New Enterprise Associates, TCI Marketing Services is posting 2X annual growth while working for more than 200 top technology companies. For more information visit: http://www.tcimarketingservices.com

About Technical Communities, Inc.

From source to sale, through its portfolio companies, Technical Communities, Inc. (TCI) connects hundreds of top B2B firms with the people that buy their products. Whether through its comprehensive reseller and distribution network, or TCI Marketing Services, the fastest growing B2B lead gen firm in the U.S., TCI helps clients drive revenue from virtually every public and private sector market. For more information visit: http://www.technicalcommunities.com