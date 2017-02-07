On February 1, 2017, JBI Studios announced that it will feature Multilingual Text-to-Speech Voice-Over Services as part of JBI Connect, its turnkey localization portal for voice-over, video translation and subtitles. With text-to-speech (commonly known as TTS), JBI adds a cost-effective option to its roster of multimedia translation solutions. Starting today, clients are able to access this service by going to the JBI Connect home page.

Eliane Barth, CEO of JBI Studios, explained the move to TTS this way: “JBI has always focused on providing services tailored to our clients’ specific needs – everything from high-quality dubbing for Hollywood productions, to accurate multimedia translation services for highly-complex biomedical firms. With text-to-speech, our Connect services can accommodate clients who need accurate, lightning-fast production workflows – ones that are also cost-effective.”

“The perfect example is medical services documentation,” she went on. “Think of the handbook for a health care program, which can be hundreds of pages long – clients usually need an audio version for ADA compliance. With TTS, we can provide a solution for this project that is budget-friendly, with a much better turn-around. While this project would take multiple weeks with a human voice-over talent, with a TTS voice we can turn it around in a few days.”

Text-to-speech systems use voice audio files, commonly known as voice fonts, to turn a text document into synthetic speech. It breaks the text apart into its smallest units (usually vowels), selects the appropriate voice file for each one and then seamlessly ties them all together to form words, phrases, and sentences. While the technology has been around since the late 70s, in the last decade the technology has flourished, in particular the voices, which have become more life-like, expressive and accurate. TTS voice fonts are now available in over 30 languages, including English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, Italian, Russian, Arabic, Hindi, Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Vietnamese.

About JBI Studios: JBI Studios, is a leading provider of audio, video and multimedia translation, based in Los Angeles, CA. For over 20 years, JBI has provided high-quality voice-over, lip-sync dubbing and subtitling services to corporate, e-Learning, marketing and entertainment clients. Most recently, JBI has been an outspoken advocate for the implementation of text-to-speech technologies for voice-over applications in multiple languages. JBI Studios: 21434 Wyandotte Street, Los Angeles, CA 91303. (818) 592-0056. https://www.jbistudios.com/