Hollaender® Manufacturing has introduced a new family of Speed-Rail® solar pipe rack fittings which allow installers of Unirac® ULA large array pipe rack kits to use standard 2” IPS Sch. 40 pipe as cross braces in place of the current Unirac® supplied square braces. The new fittings may reduce the cost per watt of installed solar rack by allowing installers to use the same pipe for cross bracing as is used for other pipe components.

Hollaender® pipe rack fittings include the 25R-9 which replaces the ULA rear cap; the 17 adjustable tee that replaces the ULA slider; the 25S-9 that replaces the ULA front cap; and the 5-9 that replaces the ULA front cap when no bracing is required.

Hollaender’s® Speed-Rail® slip-on pipe fittings are used with aluminum or galvanized steel, to easily and cost-effectively build solar panel racking systems. They are strong and lightweight, and come in a wide variety of fixed and adjustable configurations, including the tees and flanges most commonly used in solar panel installations. All Speed-Rail fittings are made of 535.0 aluminum-magnesium and are the most corrosion resistant fittings on the market. They are backed by a 10-year warranty against corrosion, will not rust, and can be used with galvanized steel or other metals without concern for galvanic corrosion.

Solar rack systems that utilize Speed-Rail® fittings install quickly, securely and cost effectively, especially when compared to welded and other more complex systems. Hollaender® can provide engineering data to solar rack installers when provided with dimensions of the existing ULA system via email at sales(at)hollaender(dot)com.