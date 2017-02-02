Communications technology is undergoing drastic changes. This infographic shows how much the industry has evolved the last few years. You have to make the technology easy to use and intuitive. If you do that while feeding the needs of the mobile workforce, you’ll have an opportunity to really impact the marketplace.

Global communication industry leaders Jive Communications, inContact, and Polycom weighed in on market trends and announced their predictions on the future of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS). The UCaaS market has seen mass adoption by both private and public sectors, with a predicted market penetration of 41% by 2020. Current market estimates place it at USD 36 billion, and, according to a report by Grand View Research, by 2024 should reach 143 billion.

Jive, inContact, and Polycom identified integration, consolidation, and mobile applications as the future for the industry. The companies also discussed how millennials will affect UCaaS and provided recommendations for attracting and retaining the tech-savvy generation.

According to Shawn Puddester, Polycom Vice President, the mobile workforce may have the most considerable impact on the UCaaS market, pressuring providers to improve applications and user interfaces. “You have to make the technology easy to use and intuitive. If you do that while feeding the needs of the mobile workforce, you’ll have an opportunity to really impact the marketplace.”

“Companies will increase usage of remote employees due to cost efficiencies and better mobile communication and collaboration tools,” adds Mike Sharp, Jive Chief Product Officer and COO. Sharp also predicts integrations as a catalyst for market growth. “Customers will value tighter integrations with existing systems and simplicity with their preferred UCaaS offerings.”

Millennials are possibly driving the most notable advancements in the UCaaS industry. “Young adults are popular recruits for customer service jobs given their energy, enthusiasm, and empathy,” said Randy Littleson, inContact Chief Marketing Officer. “Millennials have unique traits and characteristics that previous generations did not, which means companies need to leverage different techniques for hiring and managing them.”

Puddester concurs and adds, “The tech-savvy generation is entering the workforce with raised expectations on the technology they use. They want the same experience in the workplace as in their personal use. And this impact will be felt by all providers.”

Jive Communications, inContact, and Polycom weigh in on these and other UCaaS trends—including desktop phone usage and market consolidation—in a collaborative article. To read these predictions in their entirety, visit Jive.com.

