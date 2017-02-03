MyPark Continues Its National Expansion with West Coast Mall Launch

Past News Releases RSS

Southern California’s traffic and parking congestion is legendary and Miami, FL based MyPark is bringing their innovative parking solution to MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana, CA. MainPlace Mall customers can now reserve a prime parking spot with a simple tap on their smart phones. The innovative solution saves valuable time and energy by eliminating the hunt to find the perfect spot.

MyPark has developed an app that enables consumers to locate and reserve a prime parking spot in convenient locations close to where they want to be in malls, on the first floor in garages, and close to the gate at the airport. Users simply tell the app where and when they would like to park, select the section they want (the best spot is selected automatically by default) and confirm their reservation. Once they arrive at their reserved space, they simply tap a button on their iOS or Android device and the unique MyPark reservation unit will lower to give them access.

Besides the convenience, it provides to consumers, it also helps to reduce pollution and increases the safety of parking lots by reducing the number of cars driving around the lot.

CEO of MyPark, Luis Mayendia said, “the MyPark team is excited to enter the California market and provide our service to MainPlace Mall guests”. “We couldn’t ask for a better partner for our launch here.”

For more information regarding MyPark, please contact or visit http://www.usemypark.com or our press page at http://usemypark.com/press/.

About MainPlace Mall: MainPlace Mall is part of the Centennial Collection, managed by Centennial Real Estate Management Company, LLC. The center offers a wide array of name-brand shopping, dining and entertainment options all under one roof in the heart of Orange County. Conveniently located off the 5, 55 and 22 freeways, the shopping center welcomes millions of shoppers each year, providing an un-matched experience for families, tourists and locals alike. MainPlace is anchored by Nordstrom, Macy’s, and JCPenney with 150 specialty retailers and 36 restaurants and eateries. Shopping Hours are Monday-Friday from 10:00am-9:00pm, Saturday from 10:00am-8:00pm, Sunday from 11:00am-7:00pm. For more information, call 714.547.7800 or visit the MainPlace Mall website. Follow MainPlace Mall on Facebook, Twitter at @ShopMainPlace and Instagram at @ShopMainPlaceMall.