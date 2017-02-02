RideAmigos to Host CommuteCon 2017 Online Conference

Keynote Speaker Susan Shaheen, Co-Director, Transportation Sustainability Research Center, UC Berkeley The last RideAmigos virtual conference was jam-packed with great insights from shared mobility operators from across all sectors.

RideAmigos is pleased to host CommuteCon 2017, an industry-wide online conference focused on current trends and topics in the field of transportation demand management (TDM). The event is scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pacific). Participation is free, and open to all.

The conference provides an accessible online forum where prominent leaders in the TDM field can connect with citizens, stakeholders, and other TDM professionals. It is structured around notable speakers drawn from a variety of sectors including government, education, and private enterprise. Featured speakers will present ideas and discuss trending topics in the TDM space.

Registration information and a detailed schedule of speakers and topics is available at https://rideamigos.com/commutecon-2017/.

Program highlights will include:

*Creating strategies for changing commuter behaviors

*Encouraging the adoption of alternate modes of transportation

*Designing, implementing, and managing employee commuter programs

*Leveraging peer-to-peer relationships through employee outreach programs

*Reviewing the latest mobility legislation

CommuteCon 2017 is the second such conference hosted by RideAmigos and the first to be presented under the new CommuteCon label. Keynote speaker Susan Shaheen, co-director of the Transportation Sustainability Research Center at the University of California-Berkeley, said, “The last RideAmigos virtual conference was jam-packed with great insights from shared mobility operators from across all sectors.”

The Association for Commuter Transportation is also a sponsor of CommuteCon 2017.

Early registration for the upcoming conference has already made CommuteCon 2017 one of the largest commuter TDM-related events in the world. It will be an annual event going forward.

####

About RideAmigos

RideAmigos is a Santa Monica, California-based producer of transportation demand management software. In addition to developing an online commuter management platform, RideAmigos hosts and organizes industry events and supports organizations in both the public and private sectors as they move towards more sustainable transportation and commuting policies. The company’s areas of focus include intelligent rideshare matching, advanced TDM automation and integration, and the promotion of robust gamification and commuter incentive tools.