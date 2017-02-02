Eastside Insurance Services to Move to Applied TAMCloud

Applied Systems today announced that Eastside Insurance Services has selected Applied TAMCloud to enhance business performance and continuity. As the world’s largest insurance cloud, Applied Cloud Services will provide Eastside Insurance Services the data security, flexibility and scalability to support business growth.

“As part of our digital transformation, our business required cloud-based technology that would not only support our growth but keep our business up and running,” said Anthony Fox, partner, Eastside Insurance Services. “In partnering with Applied, we can rely on trusted technology and innovative software that well positions our business for the future.”

Applied TAMCloud utilises Applied’s leading purpose-built cloud platform and services designed for the insurance industry, providing reliable and secure delivery of software applications and anytime, anywhere access to business information. The Applied Cloud provides a flexible operating environment with scalability for business growth, stronger business continuity protection and increased mobile access to business information. Applied Cloud Services manages and maintains all hardware upgrades, Applied software updates and system testing processes, increasing broker investment value by reducing time and expense spent managing these processes and ensuring availability of the latest software capabilities. Applied Cloud Services provides access to operations recovery, backup encryption, redundancy technology and active failover data centres. More than 5,000 businesses and over 70,000 users across four countries rely on the Applied Cloud to run their business and benefit from 99.95% uptime.

“Insurance brokers need to be able to provide customer service at a moment’s notice, making the accessibility of information in the management system critically important,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. “Applied TAMCloud will enable Eastside Insurance Services to automate operations and ensure that their business is up and running 24/7 for anytime, anywhere access to client information. Eastside Insurance Services will be able to rely on the only global team of insurance cloud experts focused on configuring and optimising their software for optimal performance and data security.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.