UtahRealEstate.com Awarded RESO Platinum and Web API Certification

UtahRealEstate.com, Utah’s largest Multiple Listing Service, and one of the largest Regional Multiple Listing Services in the United States, has been awarded two achievements by the Real Estate Standards Organization—Data Dictionary Platinum Certification and Web API Certification. The Platinum Certification is the highest designation given by RESO—a nonprofit organization that creates and maintains a set of data standards for the entire real estate industry.

Speedier real estate software development, more features, quicker paths to listing data, and a simpler way to develop tools are all key benefits of RESO, according to Jeremy Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of the Real Estate Standards Organization. “When an MLS achieves the highest certification, it means that it has opened up a vast marketplace for vendors to provide new and exciting applications to their members,” stated Crawford. “UtahRealEstate.com is one of the premier Multiple Listing Services in the country and continues to lead the way by being among the first MLSs to achieve our highest certification.”

Brad Bjelke, CEO of UtahRealEstate.com, is at the forefront in supporting MLS data standards for the industry. “At UtahRealEstate.com, we place a high priority in fostering innovation through technology and RESO data standards. We look forward to adding additional cutting edge real estate tools for our members using the RESO standards and our vendor partnerships, and we are very excited about the future of real estate technology.”

About UtahRealEstate.com

Founded in 1994, UtahRealEstate.com is the leading provider of real estate technology in Utah. UtahRealEstate.com is the top-ranked real estate website in Utah and serves approximately 14,000 subscribers and 12 million consumers every year.

About RESO

The mission of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) is to create and promote the adoption of standards that drive efficiency throughout the real estate industry. RESO incorporated in November 2011, as an independent, not-for-profit trade organization that was previously a section of the National Association of REALTORS®. The RESO has more than 630 active members, including NAR, multiple-listing services, real estate associations, brokerages and industry technology providers. For more information, visit http://www.reso.org.