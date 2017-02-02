Riana Milne is a world-wide Certified Relationship, Love & Life Coach, #1 Best Selling Author, Radio Host, Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Certified Addictions Professional, and columnist. “Riana brings a solid track record as a coach to Radical Dating. She is compassionate, empowering, insightful and created quite an impact on her client on the show" - Betsy Chasse, Director of Radical Dating – Finding Lasting Love Over 40

Riana Mine, MA, has just finished filming a new Docu-series; Radical Dating, Finding Lasting Love over 40 soon to be released by Film Director, Betsy Chasse. The show follows three women and two men (one straight and one gay) over 40. Milne is a world-wide Certified Relationship, Love & Life Coach, #1 Best Selling Author, Radio Host, Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Certified Addictions Professional, and columnist.

Milne is one of five coaches who were each assigned a client over 40 to give them real life, dating and relationship challenges who share their unscripted dating journey on camera. Each of the five “single looking for love” clients work with their respected trained relationship coach to discover who they are, what they really want, and get into action to find lasting love. With twists and turns in the dating world, there are no promises or guarantees of success of the outcome but the goal is for viewers to join the journey to self-understanding and acceptance as the key to finding true happiness in love, relationships and life.

Betsy Chasse, the director of Radical Dating – Finding Lasting Love Over 40 says, “Riana brings a solid track record as a coach to Radical Dating. She is compassionate, empowering, insightful and created quite an impact on her client on the show”.

Milne, a sought-after coach, has an Amazon #1 Best Seller, LOVE Beyond Your Dreams – Break Free of Toxic Relationships to Have the Love You Deserve. The book was written in four sections which help the reader to identify and change toxic relationship patterns that lead to painful love; as well as learning to attract and have emotionally healthy, evolved relationships with yourself and others.

Her other Amazon five star rated book; LIVE Beyond Your Dreams – from Fear and Doubt to Personal Power, Purpose and Success, addresses how to overcome difficult life transitions through developing a positive, conscious mind-set and way of living. Riana teaches The Watch Me! Motivational attitude for success; an educational and interactive program she has taught to people for over thirty years. Now Milne brings this inspirational system which combines Psychology with Coaching - to love relationships; coaching Singles looking for a loving partner, and Couples who have experienced significant relationship anguish to enjoy healthy, lifelong love. Her coaching clients are men and women of all ages from teens to seniors, as well as singles, couples, and families.

Milne received her three-part Master of Arts Degree from Rowan University in New Jersey in Applied Clinical and Counseling Psychology in August 2000 and has been a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Certified Addictions Professional for over 17 years at Therapy by the Sea in New Jersey; and now; in Delray Beach, Florida. Her app, My Relationship Coach, offers convenient coaching for her clients around the world available on Google Play for Android and at the App Store on iTunes for Apple iOS.

Currently, Milne is heard on multiple podcasts, Telesummit interviews, and on Facebook Live. Milne was honored to be the only Psychotherapist called by NBC News TV-40 in South Jersey in 2001 to help advise the viewers about the trauma experienced by children and families during 911. She has appeared as an expert in this field on numerous news shows such as ABC, NBC, CBS just to name a few. Milne specializes in helping those with Childhood Trauma overcome their emotional triggers to have more successful adult love relationships.

Her books can be found in Barnes & Noble stores and online at barnesandnoble.com and Amazon.com. For more information, visit http://rianamilne.com. Follow her on Facebook at Coach Riana Milne, and on YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn at RianaMilne.

