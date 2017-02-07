Palm Oil Free

Functional food company Nekstella introduced the only palm oil free chocolate hazelnut spread smooth delicious taste. According to the European Food Safety Authority, a recent study found palm oil was linked to an aggressive spread of cancer in mice. Palm oil is essential to Nutella's smooth texture and shelf life.*

NEKSTELLA is the first palm oil free chocolate hazelnut spread that offers a reduced sugar (classic) and a sugar-free version. NEKSTELLA is palm oil free, natural, kosher, non-GMO, and suitable for any conventional use of chocolate hazelnut spread. NEKSTELLA is currently packaged in 16 ounce jars. Single serving packets (10/box) are nearing production, both are available online at Nekstella.com and coming soon to Amazon.com.

“Since officially unveiling NEKSTELLA, the amount of industry interest and public support that we have received has been astonishing,” commented Brent Vrolyks, Director of Marketing and Media Relations at Nekstella. “Clearly, there is a huge void that needs to be filled for a safe and healthier alternative, especially in a market that has been dominated for many years by one brand.”

Nekstella also announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to support anticipated increase in production capacity and is inviting people around the world to play a role in the NEKSTELLA movement . The campaign, which began on February 2, 2017 and will run for 30 days, can be accessed at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2145429711/nekstella-delicious-and-healthier-chocolate-hazeln?ref=nav_search

Added Mr. Vrolyks: “Through our Kickstarter campaign, we aim to generate funds that will support anticipated increase in available production capacity. We also want to continue spreading the word, so that more and more people can discover that there is a healthier and better alternative to palm oil, contrary to what the consumers are being led to believe, and it’s called NEKSTELLA!”

For additional information on NEKSTELLA, including media inquiries and interview requests, email Brent Vrolyks at bvrolyks(at)nekstella(dot)com.

About Nekstella

Nekstella, a Los Angeles, California-based innovative food company, is the owner of the Nekstella Classic and Nekstella Sugar-Free brand of chocolate hazelnut spread. The company has a strong commitment to enhancing the health benefits of everyday foods that people know and love.

Learn more at http://www.nekstella.com

*http://www.worldwidecancerresearch.org/blog-post/new-research-links-major-component-of-palm-oil-to-cancer-spread/