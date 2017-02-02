99MediaLab (http://www.99medialab.com), a company dedicated to enhancing brands through optimization and marketing tools, has launched an eBook called SEO for Plumbers. The book details 14 strategies to get plumbing companies ranking high on Google’s search engine results.

Search lead generation boasts a near 15 percent close rate. Display ads lag far behind at just 1.7 per cent, and with more than 95 percent of Americans turning to search engines to find the products and services they need, companies that are not optimized are losing business.

The plumbing business is competitive and needs targeted strategies that go beyond just having a website. Each company needs to position itself and its brand for maximum visibility online, and the best way to do this is through search engine optimization (SEO). SEO for Plumbers can be instantly downloaded from 99MediaLab’s website, giving proactive business owners practical advice to organically grow their companies through the most modern means.

99MediaLab knows that plumbers need SEO to grow their business and without it, they are missing out on profitable opportunities. Check out 99MediaLab’s SEO for Plumbers guide today and get ahead of the competition. The guide is available at go.99medialab.com/plumber-seo-ebook.

About 99MediaLab

99MediaLab is a B2B company offering website design and development, inbound marketing services, branding and print graphics. Services offer a high ROI by boosting online visibility and achieving high SEO rankings. For all your online and print marketing needs, count on 99MediaLab for results.

