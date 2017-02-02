Thanx, which empowers brick-and-mortar merchants to grow their business with customer data, today announced a major upgrade to the way its merchants can capture and measure customer satisfaction using Net Promoter Score. With this new functionality, merchants can operationalize customer feedback, build data-driven customer profiles, and better understand their guests — all in the name of keeping customers loyal and happy.

Introduced in 2003 by Bain and Company, Net Promoter Score is the industry-standard barometer of customer experience and business health. Thanx is the first mobile technology that connects NPS to an individual customer who made a specific purchase at a precise location. Because feedback is received moments after service, it can be used to quickly make operational improvements, placate a disappointed customer or thank a loyal one.

“In a business climate where 79% of customers would take their business to a competitor after receiving poor customer service, businesses must take a proactive, data-driven stance in monitoring and addressing customer feedback to solidify and grow guest loyalty,” said Zach Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Thanx. “Actionable feedback is critical for running a business today.”

Now, with the product upgrades announced today, Thanx customers can easily track NPS over time and across multiple locations. Merchants can set measurable goals for performance, identify opportunities for improvement, and hone in on customer satisfaction with easy-to-understand data. Additionally, guest feedback is sorted by urgency, so merchants can cut through the noise and prioritize customers who need immediate attention.

“I am excited to be able to arm our merchants with a simple, automated solution for easily tracking customer satisfaction over time. NPS is a powerful solution but like every feature in Thanx, our NPS implementation makes it simple to collect feedback, pinpoint issues in service and quality, and improve operations over time,” Goldstein added.

