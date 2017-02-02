Practicing Physicians of America Convene on Capitol Hill

What these groups have in common is that their members are exhausted by the liberties taken by unaccountable organizations at the expense of patients and physicians.

Practicing Physicians of America, a new umbrella organization of grass-roots physicians' groups, has coalesced in response to the challenges faced by practicing physicians as the endeavor to maintain the sanctity of the patient-physician relationship continues.

This coalition of doctors' organizations will be convening in Washington D.C. at the Library of Congress Members' Room, Thomas Jefferson Building, from 8:30-noon on February 2, 2017.

As the new administration gears up to repeal, replace, or redline the ACA, Practicing Physicians of America will be present in Washington D.C. to bring physicians together, provide a resource of information for legislators, and to shed a powerful light on issues that separate physicians from patients.

Practicing Physicians of America is a diverse group of front-line practicing physicians who are all headed to the same destination, each from their own perspective. The destination is the freedom to practice medicine as we have been trained. The perspectives are both varied and valued. “Among us are those who believe on one end that we must ensure public safety and on the other those who believe that responsibility and accountability reside with the individual. Most important is that everyone, both physician and patient, have the freedom to choose what is best for themselves,” said Marion Mass, MD, a practicing pediatrician, event organizer, and co-chair of the group.

“What these groups have in common is that their members are exhausted by the liberties taken by unaccountable organizations at the expense of patients and physicians,“ says Dr. Marni Jamison-Carey, executive director of the Association of Independent Doctors, a participating national nonprofit trade association with 1000 members in 31 states. Dr. Carey will be among a panel of speakers, who will work to inform and advise lawmakers about the concerns those on the frontline of healthcare believe need to be part of the new plan.

“Innumerable bureaucratic intrusions to patient care have led to unprecedented rates of physician burnout and suicide, and spawned a breed of physician bureaucrats that find it more financially and politically rewarding to serve their companies and unaccountable organizations, rather than patients,” said Westby G. Fisher, MD, co-chair. “We will tackle this problem head-on to preserve the dignity of our profession and the right of physicians to act in their patients’ best interest.”

Practicing Physicians of America is based in Illinois and is currently organizing as a 501(c)(3) non-profit under federal tax code. More information can be obtained at http://www.practicingphysician.org or by emailing info@practicingphysicians.org .

