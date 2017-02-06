Over the last couple of months, the number of Linkyfi deployments in Latin America has substantially grown. The Linkyfi platform - comprehensive WiFi access management solution created by AVSystem, was installed at a number of Telefonica’s biggest operating businesses. That included the largest shopping malls, food chains and other public venues handling thousands of users daily.

Not surprisingly when Telefonica, one of the largest telco groups in the world, started looking for a solution for managed WiFi at a global level, Linkyfi platform was at once considered to be one of the most adequate tools. Telefonica chose AVSystem’s solution because it significantly outpaced other products available on the market. Due to its great range of functionalities, providing both a WiFi management solution, data analytics, WiFi indoor location engine and a WiFi marketing platform – all in one - it will be used globally as Telefonica’s WiFi value-added service delivery platform. Its extreme flexibility, scalability and continuous support were essential to be deployed at all Telefonica’s subsidiaries. Many years of cooperating with the largest telcos around the world enabled AVSystem to gain competence and knowledge – other factors appreciated by Telefonica during the evaluation phase.

“We are thrilled that Linkyfi is considered to be the best product for WiFi management, data analytics, indoor location and marketing by one of the largest Telco brands in the world” says Slawomir Wolf, AVSystem’s CEO. “Once again, our engineering-oriented approach has paid off. A secure and technically mature solution providing large flexibility and various tailor-made functionalities is exactly what Telefonica and other large Telcos expect their WiFi value-added service to look like.”

Linkyfi will be the default solution for all Telefonica projects and business operations regarding any WiFi related service. Linkyfi, as every product created by AVSystem, is truly vendor agnostic – supporting out of the box lots of WiFi access points brands including Ruckus Wireless, Meraki and Aruba.

About AVSystem

AVSystem is shaping the world of connected devices. Being an expert in large scale solution for Telco operators, AVSystem built its product portfolio around device management and monitoring solutions (TR-069, LWM2M), M2M and IoT service delivery platforms, WiFi value added service platforms and others systems for SDN and NFV. AVSystem actively participates in standardization of the upcoming LWM2M standard to enable secure device management and service orchestration of Internet of Things ecosystem of tomorrow. 70+ large telco operators worldwide prove the superiority of AVSystem’s technology. For more information please visit: https://www.avsystem.com/

About Telefonica

Telefonica is a Spanish multinational broadband and telecommunications provider with operations in Europe, Asia, and North, Central and South America. Operating globally in over 20 countries, it is one of the largest telephone operators and mobile network providers in the world. For more information please visit: https://www.telefonica.com/en