Forbes, HSBC & Nike Share Their Digital Strategy Secrets

Digital Channel

As it stands, only 10% of companies currently describe themselves as fully digital, while some 47% haven’t even begun to embark on their digital transformation journey. Many successful companies, and even those with digital transformation plans already drawn up, don’t plan on fully executing their transformation within the next 12 months. In an age in which digital-only companies can disrupt even the most powerful monoliths - 74% of CEOs fear new entrants disrupting their models - and a robust development and response strategy is paramount. Brands must be attuned to the needs of their consumers, and develop a digital strategy to meet those needs.

But digital strategy doesn’t just affect customer facing elements of business; it has an increasingly important role to play in employee satisfaction and in productivity. Increasingly, scepticism around branded content as a viable marketing technique and the remote workforce, for example, is waning and brands are realising the benefits of both.

Co-located with the Digital Marketing Innovation Summit and the Mobile Innovation Summit, as part of the Digital Innovation Festival, the Digital Strategy Innovation Summit will bring together 400+ executive level delegates to discuss the issues facing digital strategy, from ongoing digital transformation to adaptation to new technologies.

On top of the insight from digital strategy’s leading voices, the summit will provide opportunities for attendees to meet, discuss the industry and share ideas with other executive-level decision makers. Through panel discussions and organised networking sessions, the summit will ensure that every attendee has the opportunity to be heard and potentially find the next great solution for their company.

Innovation Enterprise Ltd, a division of Argyle Executive Forum, is a business-to-business media brand specializing in delivering the most innovative business solutions to executive-level decision makers. Innovation Enterprise produces a range on online and offline content, including, but not limited to, summits, online learning, webinars, and white papers, as well as offering other additional services such as lead generation and bespoke research.

Innovation Enterprise focuses on seven key channels - Finance, Supply Chain, Analytics, Big Data, Strategy, Digital, Innovation & Sports - to ensure that organizations are furnished with all the cutting-edge insights necessary to driving growth in the evolving business environment.