QiO Strengthens Management Team with Key New Appointment

QiO, a fast-growing Industry 4.0 software company, today announces the appointment of Andy Summers as Director, NAUTILIAN™ Cloud Services. Mr Summers, who is based in the UK, will lead a global team responsible for the delivery of QiO’s Cloud and DevOps services to the company’s expanding base of industrial clients.

In less than 12 months, QiO, with its headquarters in Farnborough, Hampshire, has doubled its headcount and added operations in Germany, India, the United States and Canada. With more than 17 different nationalities making up its employee base, QiO is a truly diverse, global technology company.

QiO’s NAUTILIAN™ Platform is a cloud-native, multi-sided platform that enables industrials and manufacturers to rapidly deploy advanced analytics with complete sovereignty over their data and innovation.

Mr Summers joins QiO from Vertu, a British manufacturer of mobile phones, where he held the position of CIO. Prior to this, he spent 14 years at McLaren, globally renowned as one of the world’s most illustrious high-technology brands. In the role of CTO, he was responsible for McLaren Group’s software architecture, development and support.

“We are thrilled to have Andy on-board” says Baz Khuti, CEO for QiO. “His background with some of the world’s leading manufacturing and technology companies complements the high-quality team we have put together at QiO, which will serve as a key benefit to our clients.”

“This is an exciting place to be right now” says Mr Summers. “QiO has built an impressive portfolio of software products and services targeted at helping global industrials accelerate their adoption of Industry 4.0. I was amazed to see how much this team has accomplished in such a short period of time and coupled with their marquee clients, I knew this was the right place for me.”

QiO recently announced a strategic partnership agreement with Lloyd’s Register and counts a number of the world’s largest Aerospace, Manufacturing, Marine and Oil and Gas companies as its clients, including Rolls-Royce.

