What:

Top health plan CEOs and senior-level Medicaid professionals will converge at The 8th Annual Medicaid Innovations Forum in Orlando, Florida from February 1-3. The program, which offers a variety of forward-thinking perspectives and insights into Medicaid managed care and how to best leverage risk assessments to identify and influence social determinants of health, will also highlight case studies from many key states as well as the most updated post-election analysis this year.

On February 2, Michael Jarjour, President and CEO, ODH, Inc., a leading provider of behavioral health technology solutions and services, will host a Q&A session subsequent to a case study presented by South Florida Behavioral Health Network, Inc. (SFBHN) President and CEO John Dow and Laura M. Naredo, MS, CHC, CHPC, Vice President CQI, SFBHN, entitled, “Why Acting Like Medicine Results in Better Managed Behavioral Health Care: South Florida Behavioral Health Network’s Coordinated Systems of Care.” The team will discuss the evolution of behavioral health and SFBHN from a historical perspective and the importance of data analytics technology.

Immediately following, Candace M.D., Director of Medical Strategy, ODH, Inc. will discuss the role of behavioral health in population health management as part of the “Behavioral and Acute Care Health Integration: Bringing Behavioral Health into the Care Continuum to Improve Quality and Reduce Costs” panel. Dr. Saldarini will also reveal how Mentrics™, ODH’s leading-edge behavioral population health management solution, can dramatically advance innovative patient care management and provider network management.

When & Where:

Eighth Annual Medicaid Innovations Forum

Thursday, February 2, 2017, 1:30 –2:00 p.m. EST

Thursday, February 2, 2017, 2:00 –2:40 p.m. EST

Omni Championsgate Orlando, 1500 Masters Boulevard, Championsgate, FL 33896

More information: http://www.medicaidinnovations.com/

Who:

Michael Jarjour, President and CEO of ODH, Inc., a provider of data analytics solutions for the behavioral health field. In this role, he oversees ODH’s overall operations and drives strategy for its flagship product, Mentrics™, the leading-edge healthcare data analytics platform designed to transform behavioral healthcare systems. With more than 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical and healthcare technology, Mr. Jarjour has a proven track record of growing businesses, maximizing operations and building highly motivated and effective management teams on a global scale.

Candace T. Saldarini, M.D., is the Director for Medical Strategy for ODH, Inc., a provider of data analytics solutions for the behavioral health field. In this role, she provides content expertise for its flagship product Mentrics™, the leading edge comprehensive population health management platform designed to transform the management of behavioral healthcare systems. With more than 15 years of experience in clinical and managed behavioral healthcare, Dr. Saldarini has a proven track record as a direct care provider and as a system manager responsible for clinical and quality management.

About ODH, Inc.

ODH, Inc. is an innovative behavioral health technology and services solution company that leverages technology and clinical expertise to transform the delivery and economics of behavioral healthcare. ODH’s team of experts have decades of experience in the behavioral health, medical, clinical, pharmacy, business and data analytics and information technology fields, and is uniquely qualified to support the transformation of the management of behavioral healthcare. ODH is a subsidiary of Otsuka America, Inc. and part of the Otsuka Group of companies, an $11.9 billion global organization. Otsuka aspires to create new products for better health worldwide. ODH is a proud member of The White House’s Data-Driven Justice Initiative. For additional information on ODH, Inc., visit http://www.ODHSolutions.com and follow on Twitter @ODHInc.