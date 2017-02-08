The tools that we are building online help our current and potential clients by providing a plethora of useful information with just a few key strokes.

SSCI, a division of Albany Molecular Research, Inc. is pleased to announce that the next revision of its web site (http://www.ssci-inc.com/ ) has been launched with features intended to improve the functionality for client contact. Over the past two years, SSCI has made a strong financial and personnel commitment to improve its online presence. This newest version of the web site features a “Let’s Get Started!” application that brings together all the ways that current and potential clients can contact SSCI for industry leading solid state and analytical services, and a “KnowledgeBase” intended to organize our recent publications, social posts, and application notes, making it easily accessible and shareable with the people that need it most. In addition, clients are able to receive immediate and detailed service information specific to their area of interest and services required. This further decreases the time from the time a request is submitted to the delivery of a high-quality, data driven report or a proposal for research services. Online inquiries are directed to our technical directors to insure same-day response and a client experience, unmatched in the services industry.

“We have made a commitment to implement technology that assists clients in a direct and immediate manner via the internet,” commented David A. Engers, PhD, Senior Director and Site Head at SSCI. “The tools that we are building online help our current and potential clients by providing a plethora of useful information with just a few key strokes. The response and feedback we have received for these programs has been nothing short of positive.”

In addition to the current web site updates, SSCI will continue to offer informative educational materials on all key areas of solid state and analytical services, including the continuation of our legacy for hosting short courses and special topics webinars.

About SSCI

SSCI, a division of Albany Molecular Research Inc., provides industry leading contract solid-state and analytical testing services and exists to help companies in the pharmaceutical, food, agrochemical, and other chemical industries develop better products and get them to market more quickly. Over the past quarter century, SSCI has provided comprehensive cGMP research and analytical services in the characterization and chemistry of solid materials, with particular expertise in small and large molecules being investigated for pharmaceutical use. As the AMRI’s Center of Excellence for Solid State Chemistry, its offerings include early candidate support services (in vitro analysis, stability, solubility, dissolution, excipient compatibility), solid form screening and polymorph, salt and cocrystal screening, form selection, particle engineering (process development, particle size method development), property improvement, crystallization of difficult materials, process control, biochemical analysis, full analytical chemistry support including method development and validation, intellectual property consulting and litigation support, and related research activities.

For more information about SSCI’s solid-state and analytical chemistry services, please contact 1-800-375-2179 | http://www.ssci-inc.com.