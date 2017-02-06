"One of our larger customers has reported that we solved a problem which cost them up to $400,000 every month.”

SUMO Scheduler, a category-defining appointment scheduling automation solution provider for enterprise organizations, has been named to Venture Atlanta’s list of 5 Startups to Watch in 2017.

The annual list, released every January since 2012, highlights five startups that Atlanta startup community investors and experts have chosen as ascendent companies. Previous startups awarded this honor include Salesloft and Pindrop Security.

SUMO Scheduler saves time for sales and support teams by delivering scalable and secure cloud-based appointment scheduling software. By leveraging features such as automated reminders, an analytics engine and brandable self-scheduling sites, organizations are able to drive more appointments, reduce no-shows and increase CSAT.

CEO Jason North states, “SUMO Scheduler is the only appointment scheduling solution built 100 percent native on Salesforce®, the world’s number one CRM platform, which is why our SaaS product appeals to the majority of the Fortune 500 companies. Through automation, SUMO Scheduler is able to handle the heavy lifting of appointment scheduling and one of our larger customers has reported that we solved a problem which cost them up to $400,000 every month.”

Venture Atlanta is the Southeast’s premiere technology innovation conference, connecting entrepreneurs with local and national venture capitalists and investors who can help them raise the capital needed to grow their businesses. The organization has helped entrepreneurs raise over $1.6 billion dollars, leading to more than $13 billion in exits.

About SUMO Scheduler

SUMO Scheduler is a SaaS appointment automation application born in Silicon Valley in 2013 and now located in Atlanta with offices in New York and New Delhi. Offering a multitude of scheduling features and solutions, SUMO Scheduler helps large sales and support teams save up to 25 percent of their time managing appointments with prospects and clients. Built native on the world’s #1 CRM platform, Salesforce®, SUMO Scheduler eliminates the cumbersome integration and administration between two disparate systems and leverages all of the top security and compliant standards recognized on the platform. For more information, visit http://www.sumoscheduler.com. For updates, join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and visit our blog.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, Georgia's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the South's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 350 companies and raise over $1.8 billion in funding to date, Venture Atlanta connects local entrepreneurs with local and national venture capitalists, bankers, angel investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of three leading Georgia business organizations: Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit http://www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, and visit our blog.

For further information, contact:

Christina Reyes

creyes(at)sumoscheduler(dot)com

(800) 708-1790 ext. 714

Trademark footnote: All corporate names and trademarks are the property of their respective companies.