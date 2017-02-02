Raise the bar on worker safety with the Ventis Pro Series Multi-Gas Monitors

Industrial Scientific, the global leader in gas detection, is pleased to announce that firmware version 2.1 for Ventis™ Pro Series Multi-Gas Monitors is now available and offers support for additional sensor and language options. Ventis Pro Series monitors, first introduced in April 2016, are small, highly configurable instruments offering LENS™ Wireless and the industry’s only Guaranteed for Life™ warranty.

New sensors for the Ventis Pro Series include a dual-range methane IR sensor, a phosphine sensor and a long-life oxygen sensor. The dual-range methane IR sensor is ideal for use in inert atmospheres and for seal checks, leak detection, and when high concentrations of gas would otherwise damage a catalytic bead LEL sensor. The sensor range is 0-100% volume methane with 0.01% resolution from 0-5% volume and 0.1% resolution from 5-100% volume. The phosphine sensor is commonly required for agricultural and food & beverage industry applications. The long-life oxygen sensor is suitable for most industries and is designed to perform in the field for three to five years.

With firmware version 2.1, Ventis Pro Series instruments are now accessible for more global users with the addition of Italian, Dutch, Portuguese, and Polish documentation and instrument interfaces. The Ventis Pro also supports English, French, Spanish, and German.

To learn more about the Ventis Pro Series visit http://www.indsci.com/ventispro.

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

As the global leader in gas detection, Industrial Scientific provides gas detection products and services that keep workers safe in hazardous environments. The company’s 700 employees in 21 countries are committed to preserving human life, and have dedicated their careers to ending death on the job in this century. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Pittsburgh (USA), Industrial Scientific also has operations based in Arras (France) and Shanghai (China), and provides technical services to customers from local service centers around the world. Industrial Scientific is the parent company to Predictive Solutions Corporation (http://www.predictivesolutions.com). For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.