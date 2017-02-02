Proceeds from the sale of Musa's chemistry handbook will benefit the Children's Cancer Foundation

An expert team of Ashland scientists, led by Dr. Osama Musa, chief technology officer (CTO), has published the Handbook of Maleic Anhydride Based Materials: Syntheses, Properties and Applications.

The book is a comprehensive overview of maleic anhydride chemistry and applications and includes chapters by leading research and development (R&D) scientists from Ashland. The book includes important contributions from Drs. David Hood, Roger McMullen, Michael Tallon and Fan Wu. Written from the professional’s viewpoint, the handbook has a unique perspective summarizing the latest advancements in the field of maleic anhydride science.

“Maleic anhydride is a core technology at Ashland, and this handbook is written from the perspective of an industrial scientist. By bridging the science and technology found in both academia and industry, a comprehensive and contemporary picture of maleic anhydride’s impact on the world emerges,” said Musa. “An amazing team of expert Ashland scientists helped prepare and contribute to the book. Our close collaboration and debate over the most relevant technical topics should prove to be a great benefit to readers.”

Maleic anhydride is produced industrially on a large scale. Its rich chemistry makes it an important raw material for numerous products and processes, including applications in polymers and coatings, many of which are covered for the first time in a comprehensive manner in this book. The book tackles a broad range of maleic anhydride-based topics, including production techniques, processes, catalysis and troubleshooting. It also addresses synthesis and properties of small and polymeric maleic anhydride-based compounds, focusing on industrially relevant compounds as well as emerging areas of importance. It is the first time in 34 years that maleic anhydride-based compounds have been covered comprehensively.

In addition to his CTO responsibilities, Musa leads Advanced Materials for Ashland as well as the Ashland Technology Council and the Multifunctional Innovation Engagement Team.

“Osama’s incredible passion for his work is clearly evident in this handbook,” said Luis Fernandez-Moreno, Ashland senior vice president and president, Chemicals Group. “He and his collaborative team of scientists ensured that this book would provide readers with a broad yet in-depth resource on maleic anhydride and its derivatives, enabling a more complete understanding of the science and technology of maleic anhydride.”

Published by Springer, the handbook is now available online. All proceeds are being donated to the Children’s Cancer Foundation.

About Ashland

