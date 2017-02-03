Venco Venturo Opens Factory Installation Center

Venturo HT40 Crane Upfit Package includes HT40KX Service Crane, HT40 Crane Body, BOSS BA440 Air Compressor, Hydraulic Outriggers and Crane Body Accessories. Our expansion into up-fitting allows us to offer an additional service to our network of up-fitters around the country.

Venco Venturo Industries, LLC. has opened the Venturo Installation Center (VIC) at its manufacturing facility in Cincinnati, Ohio. The plant, which manufactures Venturo truck cranes and Venco dump hoists, will include a skilled team of mechanics to immediately start up-fitting all of the company’s products, including Venturo crane and service body packages, Ferrari articulating cranes, Boss air compressors and Venco dump hoists.

“Our expansion into up-fitting allows us to offer an additional service to our network of up-fitters around the country. To those that currently do not have the capacity or capability to offer Venturo crane and body up-fits, this will provide that added resource.” says company President, Brett Collins.

Factory up-fitting is a real bonus for both distributors and end users alike. Factory installation offers those distributors that lack capacity or capability, a resource that will save them time and money while increasing their opportunities to sell Venturo work ready trucks. With no need to tie up distributor’s valuable shop time, factory installations allow distributors to concentrate on the up-fits they know best. Factory installations assure the highest quality, often with less cost and shorter lead-times. Expensive cost over-runs and other problems caused by unfamiliar installation crews are eliminated. Technical competence and experience saves valuable time and money. With each installation, the equipment is installed, tested and fine-tuned by technicians to exacting factory specifications. After the installation, Venturo Training Services (VTS) is available as an additional resource to provide crane operator training, crane inspector training and train the trainer programs.

Benefits of the Venturo Installation Center:



Additional capacity for the distributor.

Additional capability for the distributor.

Consistent high quality factory standards.

Lower and predictable installation costs.

Shorter lead times.

Training services from VTS.

Single responsibility - from engineering and manufacturing through installation and delivery - insures the complete satisfaction of distributors and end users alike.

For more information, visit http://www.venturo.com/factory-installation/ contact your factory representative, or call the factory at 800-226-2238.