Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) joined the community for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Ramsey County, Shoreview Library. The official ribbon cutting ceremony began at 10 a.m. and was followed by a presentation by HGA Architects regarding the library’s design. The Mounds View High School Orchestra provided musical entertainment in the fireplace area and Metro Ice Sculptures held an ice carving demonstration outside the library.

The new library features a warm and welcoming environment, a large children's area, a spacious community program room that seats 100, expanded teen area and study and meeting spaces. More than $50,000 worth of new materials have also been added. The new library will be open longer hours, have expanded adult and teen programming as well as state-of-the-art technology.

About AP

