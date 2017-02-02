Prolific LGBTQ+ vacation entertainment company R Family Vacations and modern luxury cruise line Celebrity Cruises prepare to set sail together, offering one-of-a-kind experiences tailored to the LGBTQ+ community, proving just how dedicated the brands are to promoting diversity and inclusivity around the world.

In collaboration with R Family Vacations, Celebrity will organize exclusive entertainment, gastronomic adventures, and unique events, hosted by R Family co-founders Gregg Kaminsky and Kelli Carpenter. New events will include a private welcome reception, sail away mixer, invite-only nightly dinners, exclusive shore excursions, and special entertainment including LGBTQ+ comedians and musical performances.

“Celebrity Cruises has been and always will be dedicated to promoting diversity, inclusivity and equality,” said Dondra Ritzenthaler, Senior Vice President, Sales, Trade Support and Service, Celebrity Cruises. “We couldn’t be more excited to offer these one-of-a-kind, customized group sailings to the guests of R Family Vacations.”

“These sailings will provide guests an instant group of friends when they travel with us,” said Gregg Kaminsky, Founding Partner of R Family Vacations. “Celebrity Cruises welcomes everyone on board their luxurious ships and together we will create enhanced travel experiences designed for the entire LGBTQ+ community and their friends.”

The first of these partnered sailings will take guests to the vast final frontier, Alaska, and is available to book now, scheduled for July 21, 2017, onboard the award-winning Celebrity Solstice, which just underwent revitalization in October 2016. The revitalization saw various enhancements and additions implemented across the ship, including the addition of the iconic gastronomic adventure A Taste of Film and the brand’s newest culinary endeavor Sushi on Five.

These cruises will be sold exclusively through R Family Vacations, Tzell Travel Group, and Protravel International. Intrigued world travelers or interested first-time cruisers can learn more about the sailings and book now at rfamilyvacations.com, or for more information on Celebrity, visit celebritycruises.com or call 1-800-437-3111.

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of modern luxury, with its cool, contemporary design and warm spaces; dining experiences where the design of the venues is as important as the cuisine; and the amazing service that only Celebrity can provide, all created to provide an unmatchable experience for vacationers’ precious time. Celebrity Cruises' 12 ships offer modern luxury vacations visiting all seven continents. Celebrity also presents incredible cruise tour experiences in Alaska and Canada. Celebrity is one of six cruise brands operated by global cruise vacation company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL). For more information, dial 1-800-437-3111, visit http://www.celebritycruises.com, or call your travel agent.

About R Family Vacations:

R Family Vacations is co-owned by Gregg Kaminsky & Kelli Carpenter. Kaminsky has more than twenty years in LGBT travel. He began his career as VP of Atlantis Events, the largest gay travel company in the world. Kelli was a former marketing executive at Nickelodeon and they have both traveled on more than one hundred cruises. Together, they created R Family Vacations in 2003, the first travel company to cater to LGBT families. HBO filmed an Emmy nominated documentary about their maiden voyage. More than 20,000 guests have traveled with R Family and the company also offers many adult-only LGBT travel options. Nickelodeon hired this duo to bring SpongeBob & Slime to the high seas and they produced three charter cruises on Royal Caribbean’s largest ships. They have also created “The Broadway Cruise”; group cruises designed for musical theater fans. IGLTA recognized Kaminsky with its prestigious Hall of Fame award and both Gregg and Kelli have been named as part of the “OUT 100”, an annual list of the most influential members of the LGBT community. R Family Vacations has recently joined the Tzell Travel Group in New York to add LGBT specialists to their prestigious list of agents. For more information, visit rfamilyvacations.com or email info(at)rfamilyvacations(dot)com.