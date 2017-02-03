SMC³ Integrates Transit Times into LTL Rating Solution

This latest update to our BatchMark XL product makes it easier for customers to find the true financial impact of each shipment.

SMC³ has added less-than-truckload transit times to its high-speed rating tool, BatchMark XL, giving customers the ability to find low-cost rate data and delivery information in the same product.

BatchMark XL 2.4, which was released February 2, integrates SMC³’s CarrierConnect XL transit-time product into the reliable rating solution. Customers will now also be able to compare up to 20 services per shipment. In addition, users will have access to more than 300 industry-leading national, super-regional and regional LTL carriers.

BatchMark XL facilitates a broad spectrum of LTL analysis – from in-depth pricing studies to site location examination to freight bill auditing – by delivering a response file complete with an analytical base and a customizable user-friendly template. The high-powered, analytical solution allows customers to rate or re-rate thousands of freight bills simultaneously.

“This latest update to our BatchMark XL product makes it easier for customers to find the true financial impact of each shipment,” said Kevin Springer, SMC³’s vice president of sales. “This is a game-changing piece of additional functionality for one of our hallmark products.”

Through the years, SMC³ has continually released leading-edge transportation technology tools to the market, adapting its trusted products as the needs of LTL customers have shifted and evolved. As an impartial third party, SMC³ works to develop solutions that aid all members of the supply chain, streamlining complex processes to save customers time and money.

About SMC³

SMC³ is a hub of expertise in the LTL arena. Fueled by heavyweight, analytical APIs, SMC³ delivers its core competency – LTL pricing expertise – through collaborative pricing technology that supports end-to-end, ongoing predictability in shipper/3PL-carrier relationships. More than 5,000 North American shippers, carriers, logistics service providers and freight-payment companies rely on SMC³’s sophisticated LTL base rates, content, and expert bidding and planning tools to make the best business decisions, achieve higher returns on their transportation investment, and meet the dynamic demands of the market. Through hosted API solutions, SMC³ supports the entire supply chain with industry-leading speed, reliability and performance. SMC³: Investing a lifetime to help optimize freight transportation.