Xulon Press Announces New Book Giving Insight into Race and Religion

Phyllis Ann’s new book, Fragile Strength: Notes on the Life of No One in Particular ($15.99, paperback, 9781498494144; $7.99, eBook, 9781498494151) reflects on the life of a black, poor, female who finds out she has bipolar after graduating from some of the best schools in the country, including Wharton Graduate School of Business and Union Theological Seminary of New York City. Fragile Strength gives some understanding of race and religion, as well as how to develop a personal relationship with the Divine.

Phyllis Ann says, “Everyone can find strength to go the extra mile, with time for a pity party every now and then. Fragile Strength It is raw and authentic. It is not the type of coverage one would expect from one who has been raped at the age of twelve while giving birth at 13.”

Phyllis Ann is a female who has gone through most of her life reinventing herself numerous times. She has held many jobs and careers. She has been a student, a teacher, an international banker, a Federal Regulator and a clergy person. This book illustrates how the development of mental illness has impacted her life. She writes with honesty, but still with the responsibility to keep the lives of others private.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date.

