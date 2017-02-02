Metro Dx Labs Partners Up to Kick Off

“It is important to note that mere engagement may not be enough. Healthcare providers must not only engage but also listen to patients and their families as well as healthcare providers that are involved with the coordination of care.” Said Bart Oates.

Metro Dx Labs Corps (MDX) partnering up with Millers Pharmacy, hosted their 1st Annual Super Bowl Preview Party last night, Jan. 31. Participating physicians and their staff were invited to an exclusive meet and greet with three time Super Bowl champion and former NY Giant, Bart Oates, as well as other former NFL players. Guest were invited to a showcase of Super Bowl Rings, Trophies, and had the opportunity to take photos with the players, as well as tour the labs. By engaging and serving the public as a trusted partner, Metro DX’s vision is to transform the healthcare system by fortifying relationships with family members, as well as developing a trusted relationship with healthcare providers from every sector.

“We aim to deliver high quality healthcare with a focus on collaboration, not only to optimize healthcare outcomes but continuously improve consumer experience, all the while reducing healthcare cost.” Said Metro Dx Owner Michelle Oates. Collaboration is also important to former NFL player Bart Oates who also is a partner at the lab.

“It is important to note that mere engagement may not be enough. Healthcare providers must not only engage but also listen to patients and their families as well as healthcare providers that are involved with the coordination of care.” Said Bart Oates.

As partners in their patients care, Metro Dx strives to strengthen patient and family engagement while also promoting effective communication and coordination of care. While aiming to promote the best practices for healthy living, Metro Dx advocates for the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases whilst making healthcare affordable. Along with NFL Players, other guests included independent Ethics and Compliance Officer Neelendu Bose, who offered physicians important compliance planning advice. Implementing an Effective Compliance Program is another way Metro DX believes can lower Costs, Increase Productivity & Improve Patient Care.

Metro Dx Lab offers medical laboratory services. Their state of the art laboratory features test performance on the latest technological analyzers in the marketplace. Our test menu includes chemistries, special chemistries, hematology, and offers an array of specialized testing panels to diagnosis specific illnesses. They are committed to partnering with Doctors to bring accurate, reliable and understandable test results to patients.

Millers Pharmacy, located in Wyckoff, New Jersey, was founded in 1929 by David’s grandfather, pharmacist Robert Miller. David’s maternal grandfather, Simeon Einstein, was also a pharmacist and owned a pharmacy in Albany, New York, for more than fifty years. David’s father and mother (Richard and Doris), both pharmacists, managed Millers Pharmacy for thirty years before David took the reins in 1985.