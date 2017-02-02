Zoom Active Lifestyle Marketing Reports Significant Audience Growth

Zoom's TV network in health clubs The digital place-based audience as a whole continues to grow, and Zoom’s growth year-over-year was the highest in the industry.

Zoom Active Lifestyle Marketing (Zoom), the exclusive ad, entertainment, health and fitness content provider for the leading U.S. health clubs, reported on Thursday a 31 percent increase in its health club audience in 2016 compared to 2015.

According to the Nielsen place-based video report, Zoom also announced that Q3 of last year saw a 106 percent audience increase over Q3 2015. The announcement signals the fourth consecutive quarter of growth for Zoom’s viewership.

“We continue to experience significant growth each quarter,” said Tony Healy, senior director of research at Zoom. “The digital place-based audience as a whole continues to grow, and Zoom’s growth year-over-year was the highest in the industry.”

The gains Zoom has experienced with its media coincide with a dramatic plunge in traditional TV ratings. Even the NFL, America’s primetime TV attraction, has seen a drop in viewers.

Zoom engages high-value influencers through its national network, which includes Nielsen-measured TV, digital, mobile, and custom promotions.

Zoom senior executive vice president of sales & marketing, Tom Link, said, “Zoom’s continuous growth matches the overall development of the health and fitness space. We are responding to our clubs’ membership growth by continuing to invest in our network. We are adding and upgrading clubs, adding more music videos, and producing more and better original content. Our media offerings cater to Generation Active, a desirable and valuable audience that is growing each day, as millions of Americans are embracing a more active, healthy lifestyle.”

About Zoom Active Lifestyle Marketing

Being active is no longer separate from being alive. Generation Active represents the movement of over 100 Million Americans that refuse to be defined by when they were born. They instead demand to be defined by what they do, which includes following a regular exercise routine. Zoom Active Lifestyle Marketing is an international media and marketing company that specializes in reaching Generation Active. Zoom’s media network includes more than 4,400 health club locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Zoom’s digital media networks are measured by The Nielsen Company in North America and reach over 25 million unique consumers, in addition to millions more that are reached with digital and mobile media and custom promotions.

